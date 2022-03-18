SHADY HILLS – Those won’t be leprechauns chasing a pot of gold on The Concourse this month, but walkers and runners participating in an event that will make a difference in the lives of cancer patients.
Faces of Courage is a nonprofit organization that offers free camp experiences and outings to men, women, children and their siblings who are and have been touched by cancer and blood disorders. Funds raised from Run for Luck 5K, and the 1 Mile Walk for Gold, will go directly to supporting day outings, educational workshops, and medically-supervised overnight camps.
The third annual event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. for the 5K and 7:35 a.m. for the 1 mile walk on Saturday, March 26 at The Concourse, 11919 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills. Registration is still open to participants at $35 for the 5K and $25 for the 1-miler. The gate will open at 6 a.m. and close promptly at 7:20 a.m. to all vehicle traffic.
Participants are encouraged to come dressed up to celebrate a belated St. Patrick’s Day, and the best dressed will win the costume contest. The race will feature a DJ, live band, food trucks, silent auction, and an opportunity for participants to explore the Safety Village.
To date, Run for Luck has raised approximately $15,000, according to nonprofit founder Peggie Sherry. Faces of Courage hosts women of color cancer camps, women’s cancer camp (open to women who are 19 years and older), men’s cancer camp (also open to men who are 19 years and older), a teen cancer camp, and children’s cancer camp.
“What we do is very unique and that is we are the fun part of cancer,” Sherry said. “There are not a lot of adult women programs, there are a few, but taking the number of people who are diagnosed every year with cancer, there’s definitely a need out there that can’t be met by even 100 programs like mine.”
The most common pediatric cancer is leukemia, Sherry said, and the average age of diagnosis is at 2 years old. Siblings are invited to attend the camp as well, which provides parents a chance to take a weekend off knowing that their children are in a medically supervised environment and will be looked after. The counselor to camper ratio is also high.
“It allows the children who are fighting cancer to have a weekend to be around other kids and realize they’re not alone,” Sherry said. “It’s the same with adults. We invite adults with all kinds of cancer, and they fly in from around the United States to be around other people who understand what they’re going through.”
Sherry is herself a cancer survivor, and before her diagnosis was the director for a nonprofit cancer camp that has since shut down. With the camp no longer serving those in need, Sherry took it upon herself to start anew and founded Faces of Courage in 2004.
Education is another important tool to dealing with cancer, and Sherry has co-authored a book for cancer survivors and caregivers. The book can be downloaded by visiting the Faces of Courage website, and it can be purchased on Amazon.com where 100 percent of the funds will go back to the nonprofit.
A second book is in the works that will be a glossary of cancer terms. Sherry described being new to cancer like a tourist visiting a country that they don’t understand any of the language. She said she hopes the glossary will help new patients understand what they are going through without getting lost in the lingo.
Faces of Courage is one of the first organizations to offer a women of color cancer camp, according to Sherry. It was important to her to offer this because cancer is handled different in the Black community than in the white community. Sherry was contacted by a doctor who recommended a woman of color to attend camp, as she was having a hard time accepting that she had cancer.
“We are so blessed to do what we do, we’re the call that people want to make,” Sherry said. “To see women come that are all stressed out and frightened, and really afraid to talk openly about their true feelings with their family members, close friends, and they bond. Some of our campers, I’ve been doing this for 21 years, they’ve stayed in touch ever since the day they met at camp. To me, that’s amazing to see how they can support each other.”
Interested campers are invited to join the Faces of Courage email list, where Sherry will send out an email six weeks in advance of upcoming camps. She added that due to the popularity of her camps, signups tend to close after five to seven minutes of opening.
To sign up for Run for Luck 5K and the 1 Mile Walk for Gold, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/FL/ShadyHills/RunForLuck5k.
