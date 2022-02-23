NEW PORT RICHEY – Rubies and sapphires winked at each other from across the room. The sounds of laughter and reminiscence echoed from corner to corner. The Hacienda hotel lobby was once again full of royalty.
A reception for the Pithla Kings and Chasco Queens was held on Feb. 16, bringing together at least 55 of the previous royals crowned in the past 70 years. Although current King and Queen Paul Friedlander and Lisa Shippy-Gonzalez are the longest reigning, having been elected in 2019, they were in the presence of a Queen Chasco from 1952, Joy Hetz.
Returning to the Hacienda was a dream, according to Hetz. She recalled attending numerous banquets at the hotel, and in the early days of the Chasco Fiesta, learning how to dance like the native tribes for the festival.
“It was marvelous,” Hetz said. “The Chasco Fiesta is our hometown celebration; everyone came to be a part of it.”
What started out as an election of high school seniors, whose only duty was to participate in the festival parade, has turned into a beloved celebration of community service. Kings and Queens are now nominated through the nonprofit organizations they are involved with. Many of the elected have been nominated multiple times before being crowned.
Current Queen Shippy-Gonzalez likes to wear a crown necklace to represent her role. When people ask her about it, she said she sees it as an opportunity to educate others about community service. Former King Pithla of 2012 Bob Memoli said he used to wear his crown everywhere he went, even when traveling across the country for work. It was a fun way to be asked what he represents and to tell people about the beneficiary, Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind.
“How great is it as a nonprofit to nominate a volunteer and say, ‘We recognize you for the work you’re doing,’” Shippy-Gonzalez said.
Looking around the Hacienda lobby, former royals are eager to share the spotlight with other do-gooders who have made a difference.
“The common denominator here is that everyone is making the community a better place,” said Angel Cook, Chasco Queen of 2017. “We live in a super special place. It’s all about the nonprofits. I got to learn all about everything that Pasco County has to offer that people don’t even know about. I met all of the silent heroes. When I wanted to get to know our nonprofits, they came out of the woodwork. I visited over 130 nonprofits only in West Pasco. What our county offers our residents is unmatched.”
Local organization Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind has been the beneficiary from the annual Chasco Coronation Ball for 35 years, and it is also the crowning event for the new King Pithla and Queen Chasco. Lighthouse is a nonprofit that provides rehabilitation, independent living skills, assistive technology, Braille, safe travel, and support groups to residents at no cost.
“We’re so happy to have the Ball back after being gone for two years due to COVID,” said Lighthouse Chief Executive Stefanie Pontlitz. “It’s such a blessing to honor those who give themselves to our community. Many of them do it because they don’t want thanks, they don’t want praise, they do it because their hearts are big.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.