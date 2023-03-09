BROOKSVILLE — Roy Link says he’s not a hero, but a lot of people beg to differ.
The former Marine was at ease as members of the media bearing video cameras surrounded him and asked him questions before the Brooksville City Council meeting on March 6, where he was recognized with a proclamation for finding Joshua “JJ” Rowland, 2, in the woods on Feb. 24.
The boy left his home on Feb. 23 while his mother was asleep, and the search in the wooded area of a rural part of Hernando County and Brooksville captivated the nation. Hope was fading as the day dragged on without a positive result and attempts to find the boy at night using drone and infrared technology were not successful.
About 500 volunteers came out the next morning to continue the search for JJ, and the Sheriff’s Office had to process all the people who wanted to search for him. Sheriff Al Nienhuis was telling folks to wear the right clothing and not to just go into the woods.
Link was planning to go fishing but decided to join the search in the woods. He was searching for an area and was almost satisfied that he had finished when he heard a noise.
It was JJ.
‘Brooksville-strong’
Mayor Blake Bell said the community came together in the search for JJ and showed the world the power of “Brooksville-strong,” along with faith in God and the power of prayer.
People going into the woods the morning of Feb. 24 were hopeful but aware of the statistics regarding survival in the woods, especially for a 2-year-old. “When we heard the news that Mr. Roy had found JJ, we were so excited and felt that a lot of prayers had been answered,” Bell said. “And that Brooksville came together to find JJ. Making sure JJ was able to sleep in his own bed that night was a great thing.”
Bell said he wasn’t surprised at Brooksville’s response to the missing boy. “That’s what makes Brooksville so great. We are ‘Brooksville-strong’,” he said. The boy “has a lot of courage and a lot of strength, and that’s what helped him survive.”
Link also is “Brooksville-strong,” Bell said. Link is a third-generation resident who had experience in the woods. “He knew the area very well, which I think helped him be successful in the search,” Bell added.
The successful search
While his wife, Kimberly, recorded him on her phone and other family members watched outside Brooksville City Hall, Link gave an account of his search in the woods.
He came to an open area in the woods, he said, and saw some farm equipment. He went over to the equipment to make sure JJ wasn’t in that area.
Then he said, he had to make a decision about entering the woods again. “Should I go right, or left, or straight?” Link said he thought. “I said a prayer, and so I felt like the spirit led me in a direction, and that’s the direction that I went. As soon as I stepped one foot into the woods is when I heard a whimper. I started listening real well, and I didn’t know whether it was an animal or what might be there. So I said, ‘JJ,’ and JJ made some louder whimper. As soon as I heard that, I knew there were no other kids around and it had to be him. So I stepped into the woods a few feet and had to bend down to look around to see what I could see.”
Link called out to JJ again and heard a noise. There were tall weeds about 100 feet in front of him and saw JJ’s head sticking up “with his blond curly hair,” and Link knew then he had found the boy. “He’s here, he’s been located, the news is good,” Link said.
“I believe I said, ‘JJ, are you ready to go home?’” Link said. “And he lit up. I think seeing me, the first human in 24 hours, he was happy to see somebody.”
Link picked up JJ, who had lifted his arms and was “ready to go.” JJ kept saying “Mama, mama,” Link said.
In his remarks at the meeting, Link said everyone who was involved in the search for JJ was a hero. He hasn’t seen the boy since the search, but he hopes to meet him again soon, and when JJ grows up he’d like to help him explore the woods again.
Link served in the Marines from 1979 to 1984 as a vehicle mechanic, he said, and retired from the Hernando County parks department.
Kimberly Link said she was proud of her husband. “But I’m proud of this whole entire community,” she said. “They’ve done such a great job of coming together like we all should. I’m proud he made the choice to do that instead of going fishing.”
