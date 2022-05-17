NEW PORT RICHEY — Sometimes, what may seem like a small act of service can make a lasting impact on making your community a better place.
As one of its service projects, Cook 4 Kids, the Rotary Club of Trinity provides meals to the Runaway Alternatives Project, a branch of the nonprofit Youth and Family Alternatives Inc. Rotarians have been offering home-cooked meals to youths since 2008.
“The Rotary Club’s mission is to help children, and it was one of our members who serves on the YFA board that brought up the idea of serving meals,” said Rotary Club of Trinity President Becky Bennett. “They mentioned how the meals are the same all of the time, and wouldn’t it be nice for them to have home-cooked meals.”
The meal service began in 2008 with the Rotary Club of Trinity cooking meals once a month, to now bringing home-cooked meals twice a month. Volunteers are welcome to join in the monthly cooking and other service projects.
YFA’s mission is to work with communities and families to create a safe, nurturing environment for children. Its RAP House offers care to youth and their families, as well as youth between the ages of 10 and 17 years old who have either run away, are homeless, or have been kicked out by their parent/guardian and needs a place of respite.
Shelter services includes youth supervision, food and clothing, life skills education, crisis counseling, individual and family counseling, recreation and leisure activities, and case management services.
“We had to take a break from cooking because of the pandemic,” Bennett said. “We’re finally able to start going back and cooking for the kids. We’re also able to have the meal with them and interact with them.”
Rotary Club fundraisers help to cover the cost of providing meals, among other service projects offered.
The next Rotary Club of Trinity fundraiser is in partnership with the Rotary Satellite Club of Trinity-Odessa, where the two organizations will host the inaugural “Biggest Little Run Ever” on Saturday, May 21, at 11301 Phi Delta Way, Odessa. The 0.5K run will start at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.
Participants will begin the race at the Phi Delta Kappa Banquet Hall and end at Big Storm Brewery. Upon completion, attendees can earn a 0.5K sticker and, if 21 years and older, a beer. For those who’d prefer to complete the race in their own time, a virtual ticket option is available so they can participate at home.
To get involved with the 0.5K, visit www.rotarycluboftrinity.org, and to learn more about Youth and Family Alternatives, Inc. visit www.yfainc.org.
