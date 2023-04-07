Hernando County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing the Rotary Centennial Dog Park at 10375 Sandlor St. in Spring Hill for a two-week period beginning Monday, April 17.
The temporary closure is necessary so staff may perform maintenance tasks, remove old fixtures and install new upgrades.
Upgrades will consist of new concrete pads for picnic tables and benches to be attached to, and new dog watering stations to be installed in each dog run.
As these upgrades are installed, the county asks the citizens for their patience during this temporarily closure to complete the scheduled maintenance.
The Rotary Centennial Dog Park will reopen and resume normal operating hours on Saturday, April 29.
For details and updates on Hernando projects follow the Hernando County Government and Hernando County Parks and Recreation’s social media pages.
If you have any questions, contact the Parks and Recreation Department
at (352) 754-4031 for additional information.
