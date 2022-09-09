BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing the Rotary Centennial Dog Park at 10375 Sandlor St. in Spring Hill from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Parks and Recreation staff will be working on landscaping improvements and maintenance tasks to enhance the park.
The Rotary Centennial Dog Park will reopen and resume normal operating hours on Friday, Sept. 16.
For details and updates on Hernando projects follow the Hernando County Government and Hernando County Parks and Recreation’s social media pages.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department
at (352) 754-4027.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.