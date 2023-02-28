BROOKSVILLE -- Hernando County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing the Rotary Centennial Dog Park (10375 Sandlor St., Spring Hill) from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8. Parks and Recreation staff will be working on general maintenance.
The RotaryCentennialDogPark will reopen and resume normal operating hours on Thursday, March 9.
For details and updates on Hernando projects, follow the Hernando County Government and Hernando County Parks and Recreation’s social media pages.
If you have any questions, contact the Parks and Recreation Department
at (352) 754-4027 for more information.
