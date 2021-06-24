TARPON SPRINGS — In another encouraging sign of the return to normalcy, Tarpon Springs’ historic Sponge Docks tourist district was packed with visitors throughout the afternoon of Saturday, June 12.
Later that evening, a large crowd attended the inaugural Athens by Night, a free food and music festival that took place on Athens Street from 6-11 p.m.
Earlier in the day, however, on the opposite end of the docks, a mother and daughter sat under a tent peddling ice cream and beef jerky, battling the early summer heat while answering questions about why the building behind them was cordoned off, preventing access to stores in the Riverwalk Shoppes Plaza.
“About 10 days ago, the roof above the old aquarium collapsed, so we’ve been working from a tent ever since,” said Kelli Gross, a Tarpon Springs House of Jerky employee, as her daughter, Amber Morgan, sold Sweetie’s ice cream from a plugged-in cart nearby. “We’ve just been following the trail, from around the corner to the Second Saturday Market downtown, trying to sell this jerky and keep the business going.”
Morgan said she typically takes in $3,000 a day during the busy season, and around $150 in tips.
“Today I’ve done $46, total, and $4 in tips,” she said, noting she spent $21 on ice. “That’s half my sales. It makes it very hard.”
As she repeatedly explained what happened to the many curious tourists walking by, Gross said, “The only reason I’m doing this is because I’m a single mom,” noting store owner Muriella D’Antilio bought the tent and other supplies to help her out. “We have jerky in our purses so we can sell it wherever we go. Seriously! They weigh like 100 pounds, but we’re doing what we have to to get through this.”
According to D’Antilio, the timing of the plaza’s closure couldn’t be worse.
“It’s the worst timing because this is our best month of the year,” she said by phone June 14, noting she orders $50,000 in inventory in June because “people love to give jerky as Father’s Day gifts. It won’t go bad, but it takes a long time to sell $50,000 in beef jerky when you don’t have a shop to sell it.”
D’Antilio said confusion surrounding what happened and the lack of a timely, coordinated response to the incident, which she said occurred at around 11 a.m. and followed a heavy rainstorm, led to more frustration.
“My employee called me on Thursday the 3rd and said the building was shaking and things were falling off the wall and no one knew what was going on,” D’Antilio said of the collapse, which she emphasized was not caused by a sinkhole, despite rumors, and was not the aquarium owners’ fault.
“It’s amazing no one was hurt, and the damage was limited to above the aquarium. But it was chaos. We really didn’t hear anything for a couple of days.”
D’Antilio, who’s owned the shop for five years, said she’s been told the building needs to be inspected for any structural damage and could be closed anywhere from two weeks to four months, a potentially devastating blow to the merchants who were just beginning to recover from the pandemic.
“I don’t want to cause any problems and I’m not trying to be an issue here,” she said. “But we need help. I just started getting profitable last year and then COVID hit, and now this. I don’t know what to do.”
When contacted, Mayor Chris Alahouzos said City Manager Mark LeCouris was monitoring the situation.
“I talked to Mark about it, and he said they (the plaza owners) did a lot of work without a permit,” Alahouzos said. “Unfortunately, sometimes when you try to take a shortcut it ends up costing you more. But I told Mark to work closely with the engineers to see how they are going to fix it, get the permitting done and get it reopened as soon as possible, because we have businesses that are shut down. But we have to wait until they say it’s safe.”
According to former city commissioner Rea Sieber, who owns two shops in the plaza, help better come soon. “This is a huge setback for business owners in the Riverwalk Shoppes after the losses we encountered last year due to COVID,” Sieber said via email. “I lease two spaces in this shopping center with two sets of overhead and bills and was hit hard last year … and now this!”
Sieber noted her wine shop had its best spring in 12 years, making the sudden shutdown even more painful.
“The scary thing is we don’t know when we’ll be allowed to reopen,” she wrote. “We have a Wine Walk scheduled next month and I’m wondering whether I can have this very popular event start at my wine bar. This is disastrous for our businesses! Someone has to be held liable for this mess.”
