BROOKSVILLE — The June 13 meeting of the Hernando County School Board ended as most of its meetings end these days, with board member Shannon Rodriguez on the attack, and School Superintendent John Stratton playing defense.
Don’t plan on it ending anytime soon.
Attackers and defenders of teachers, teachers’ unions, teachers speaking out, Stratton and the three “liberal” and two “conservative” members of the School Board have turned the public comment section of board meetings into a long, drawn-out repetition of talking points gleaned from local, regional and national sources that back their point of view, and quotes and misquotes from various social media and websites.
Each side accuses the other of being a tiny minority of “activists” out to ruin the schools and the children, each side declares that the children are their top priority and each side vows that the other side will lose in the end in the court of public opinion and at the ballot box.
Either way, it means that for the future it’s best not to make plans for Tuesday nights and don’t bet on an early dismissal from the meetings.
At nearly every meeting — including the June 13 meeting — Rodriguez launched into an impassioned speech at the start criticizing Stratton for being more interested in popularity than in showing leadership, then criticizing teachers who are speaking out and seeming to oppose the rules that the Florida Department of Education is imposing.
Attacks on Stratton
“People wouldn’t have to come up here crying, like the first lady tonight, if our leader didn’t sit by and allow these situations to spiral out of control month after month,” Rodriguez said. “This is not my personal agenda or something you all up here are being asked to do for me. You’re being asked to follow the rules set forth by the DOE (Florida Department of Education). I understand that enforcing rules like these may not make you popular, or it may be uncomfortable to do, but at the end of the day, this is your job.”
She said Stratton was hired to lead, not be likeable or shake every teacher’s hand.
“Unfortunately, you have chosen to be the popular leader, rather than an effective leader,” she said. “The popular leader results in having district employees on the 5 o’clock news because they are allowed to run amok. You are a steward of this district’s resources and your stewardship must take precedence over your own popularity. All of these distractions that you’ve allowed to come forward and this nonsense that is doing nothing other than wasting taxpayers’ money, this is not taking away from the matters at hand that we focused on.
“We are here for one reason and one reason only: For the children. Are any of you tired yet of the embarrassment of what’s taking place here?”
Teachers told: Teach or leave
Rodriguez said the minority of teachers who are speaking out and threatening to quit because of the state’s rules shouldn’t think that because of the teacher shortage the district will let them have free rein.
She said she hears that the district is short on teachers, so they should leave them alone.
“Well, guess what, because we’re short on teachers doesn’t mean we sell ourselves out by turning a blind eye and allowing a minority group of activists to push their personal agenda. We will retain the teachers who want to teach and are truly here to teach,” Rodriguez said. “For the ones who are struggling with following the law, and you want to break the law, you’re welcome to go. It doesn’t matter how many meetings you march up to the podium and speak out at. It will never be allowed.”
When she went to school, she and her fellow students went there to learn, not have an agenda pushed on them, Rodriguez said. Parents provided the values and beliefs, and people didn’t put out “safe space” stickers. “It was wholesome, good teaching.”
“Why can’t we leave the parenting to the parents?” she asked.
And if teachers want to be psychologists, she said, they should go back to school and get the education to be psychologists because parents want teachers to teach, not parent.
Stratton tries to defend
Public comment on the schools has been vehement in the County Commission’s chambers, even though the commission has no authority over the schools or the hiring or firing of the superintendent.
At a recent School Board meeting, Stratton referred to letters sent to board members, and that such writings must stop.
“It’s not been healthy, and we have to make some change to move forward,” he said. In order to do that, the recycling of some of the things that are happening has to stop.
“I heard no ownership other than it’s on my leadership style and that’s why we’re at this point, and I wholeheartedly disagree with that. And I hear that I’m concerned with being a popular leader and I haven’t followed policies, procedures and laws, and nonetheless, in my opinion that’s the furthest from the truth. What I am is a respectful person to everyone that I come in contact with, even when you’re telling me you want me gone and don’t want me here, I still give you respect, and I look you in the eye as you tell me that.”
“And that’s how I was raised.”
“It’s got to stop because you’re right, Mrs. Rodriguez, we need to be focusing on other things and I heard it said tonight by many people,” Stratton said. “We need to be focusing on our students, our families, our teachers, our staff members and doing the best job we can.”
He’s following the law, he said, and is “encouraging” teachers to follow the law.
He said he’s willing to accept anyone but that doesn’t mean he’s “grooming” or “indoctrinating.”
It takes everyone on the board to move the district forward, and people need to quit being ugly toward each other, he added.
“I am wholeheartedly for parental rights. Guess what? I have to make sure I follow parental rights. I have no problem with that,” Stratton said. “But I’m not being heard. I’m not being heard. And I want to make sure you do hear that. Now, whether or not that fits with your rhetoric, your playbook, I don’t know. But I’ve said it enough times. You need to hear it.”
Standing firm
Despite all the pleas for unity and all the quotes and misquotes, people on both sides of the issue are standing firm. Amid all this, the school district needs to find a way to meet the needs of a growing student population and fill its open positions.
As of June 18, according to the district’s website, there are 156 open instructional positions, 51 open non-instructional and professional/technical positions, and a need for school bus drivers and mechanics.
According to TV station WFTS, Pasco County has about 217 teacher vacancies; Pinellas County has 159 open instructional positions and 146 noninstructional/support positions; and Hillsborough County has more than 1,000 open instructional positions.
Rodriguez said there won’t be compromises even if there are many teacher jobs open.
“In Hernando County, we will uphold the law and we welcome you to stay and teach, but only education, not indoctrination,” she said. “A certain group has overstepped and they have no business offering therapy sessions to children. Leave that to the parents.”
