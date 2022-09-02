BROOKSVILLE — Shannon Rodriguez will be the new District 3 School Board member, voters decided on Aug. 23, with a big win over incumbent Jimmy Lodato.
Rodriguez got 21,695 votes, for 60.64%, while Lodato received 14,082 votes, for 39.36%.
These results are unofficial, with all Hernando County precincts reporting and all mail ballots counted.
In the other two School Board races, former School Board member Mark C. Johnson edged incumbent Kay Hatch in the race for District 1, with Jenn Licata trailing them. Johnson got 13,082 votes, for 36.83%, while Hatch got 12,399 votes, for 34.91%. Licata got 10,035 votes, for 28.25%.
Hatch and Johnson will battle it out in the Nov. 8 general election.
In District 5, incumbent Susan Duval got 12,818 votes, or 36.19%, over Monty Floyd, who received 10,146 votes, or 28.64%. Pam Everett finished third with 7,247 votes, for 20.46%, and Lara Dedmon got 5,210 votes, or 14.71%.
Duval and Floyd will compete in the general election on Nov. 8.
County Commission races
In the District 2 race for County Commission, Brian Hawkins led with 8,887 votes, or 42.26%, April Johnson-Spence had 6,173 votes, or 29.38%, and Mike Fulford got 5,958 votes, or 28.36%.
Hawkins, Johnson-Spence and write-in Kathryn Birren will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
In the District 4 race for County Commission, Jerry Campbell won the seat outright with 23,584 votes, or 70.85%, over Anthony Joseph Arenz, who had 9,702 votes, or 29.15%.
State House races
Outgoing Hernando County Commissioner Jeff Holcomb scored an easy win over Anthony Kocovic in District 53. Holcomb won 15,706 votes, or 82.9%, over Kocovic’s 3,239 votes, or 17.1%.
Holcomb will face Democrat Keith G. Laufenberg in the Nov. 8 election.
In District 52, John Temple beat Rock Daze. Temple got 18,262 votes, or 51.9%, while Daze got 16,923 votes, or 48.1%.
Temple will face Democrat Ash Marwah in the Nov. 8 election.
Congress District 12
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis cruised to an easy victory in his Republican primary over Chris Leiser, Jack Martin, Brian Parras and Sid Preskitt with nearly 80% of the vote. Bilirakis will face Democrat Kimberly Walker and write-in candidate Charles Smith in the general election.
Voter turnout was disappointing, with 37,832 votes cast out of 146,765 registered voters in the county, for a voter turnout of 25.78%.
There were computer problems early on in the count with the state’s systems, and Supervisor of Elections Shirley Anderson said results were delayed because the drives with the votes on them had to be driven to the Supervisor of Elections office on Spring Hill Drive near the airport.
Counting was finished by about 9:35 p.m.
