The following roads will be closed this week and weekend for the Florida Nature Coast Bike Fest and the Brooksville Bites Nite events:
On Wednesday, March 15, from 7:30 a.m. through the end of the event on Sunday, March 19, at 8 p.m.:
• Fort Dade Avenue from Main Street to the post office: The library two-way access will be on Howell Avenue; the entrance/exit only sign will be covered.
Thursday, March 16, from 7:30 a.m. through the end of the event on Sunday, March 19, at 8 p.m.:
• Main Street from Fort Dade Avenue to Jefferson Street
• Main Street from Jefferson Street to Broad Street
• Main Street from Broad Street to Liberty Street (Jefferson Street and Broad Street will remain open to through traffic)
• City parking lot beside Lowman Law
Friday, March 17, beginning at 7:30 a.m. through the end of the event on Sunday, March 19, at 8 p.m.:
• North Brooksville Avenue from Jefferson to Fort Dade Avenue.
• Magnolia Avenue from Jefferson Street to Fort Dade Avenue.
• South Brooksville Avenue from Broad Street to Liberty Street
