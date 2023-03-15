The following roads will be closed this week and weekend for the Florida Nature Coast Bike Fest and the Brooksville Bites Nite events:

On Wednesday, March 15, from 7:30 a.m. through the end of the event on Sunday, March 19, at 8 p.m.:

• Fort Dade Avenue from Main Street to the post office: The library two-way access will be on Howell Avenue; the entrance/exit only sign will be covered.

Thursday, March 16, from 7:30 a.m. through the end of the event on Sunday, March 19, at 8 p.m.:

• Main Street from Fort Dade Avenue to Jefferson Street

• Main Street from Jefferson Street to Broad Street

• Main Street from Broad Street to Liberty Street (Jefferson Street and Broad Street will remain open to through traffic)

• City parking lot beside Lowman Law

Friday, March 17, beginning at 7:30 a.m. through the end of the event on Sunday, March 19, at 8 p.m.:

• North Brooksville Avenue from Jefferson to Fort Dade Avenue.

• Magnolia Avenue from Jefferson Street to Fort Dade Avenue.

• South Brooksville Avenue from Broad Street to Liberty Street