BROOKSVILLE – Contractors working for Hernando County began resurfacing work on the following roads beginning June 15.
Work is expected to take four weeks to complete, weather permitting. Roads will remain open but delays are expected. Residents will be notified 48 hours prior to work being done on their street.
Roads to be worked on include:
- Rivard Boulevard and Eagle Trace Drive
- Ranchette Road
- Alcan Avenue
- Chapel Avenue
- Elnora Street
- Fordham Street
- Glenbrook Avenue
- Greynolds Avenue
- Ireland Street
- Lafoy Road
- Lansfield Street
- Lear Street
- Monarch Street
- Montague Avenue
- Musa Road
- Myra Street and Wiltshire Avenue
For more information, contact Troy McCain, Senior Project Manager, Public Works, at (352) 754-4062
