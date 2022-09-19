Road repair work on Beachwood Court to begin Sept. 22

BROOKSVILLE -- Contractors working for Hernando County will begin repairing the road for Beachwood Court on Sept. 22. This work is expected to take three days to complete weather permitting.
Phase 1 on Sept. 22 will involve milling up and removing the existing asphalt, sweeping and preparing the road surface. Roads will remain open during this process with minor delays.
Phase 2 on Sept. 24 will be applying a new surface to the roadway. This will be a two-step process with an initial first course followed by a second final course. Roads will remain open during this process with delays up to two hours while the product cures. Hernando employees will be on-site during the entire process. For more information, contact Troy McCain at (352) 667-1355.
