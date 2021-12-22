Representatives of the nonprofit organization Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas had cause to celebrate Dec. 11 as Ring home security system donated 1,000 Ring Video Doorbell cameras and made a surprise presentation of a $25,000 check.
AAAPP has been serving the two respective communities for nearly 50 years by providing support to seniors that keeps them healthy and independent. Programs benefit adults with disabilities and caregivers as a means to promote healthy aging and an optimal quality of life.
“It felt like Christmas came two weeks early,” said Ann Marie Winter, executive director of AAAPP. “It’s very exciting to be partnering with Ring on this important safety initiative. One hundred percent of that money is going to our unmet needs fund.”
The nonprofit has set up an unmet needs fund to assist seniors who call in with an emergency or crisis that can’t be resolved with the use of one of its government-funded services. In 2020, AAAPP was able to serve 62,000 seniors living in Pasco and Pinellas counties.
With the addition of 1,000 Ring cameras, eligible seniors who are 60 years and older may apply for a free Video Doorbell. Ring will install the doorbell free of charge and provide a Ring Protect Basic video recording subscription for the life of the donated device at no cost to the senior. Seniors will also get a free security yard sign with each device.
Applications are now being accepted by visiting www.communityprograms.ring.com/pascopinellas and devices will be donated on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“The majority of the people we now serve live independently,” Winter said. “They live alone. They’ve lost a loved one, they moved away to retire down to Florida, and sometimes it’s hard for them to get to the door. They’re either homebound or caring for somebody else, and so these Ring products are going to be incredible. They’re going to help seniors see who’s at the door without having to go to make sure it’s somebody they want to open the door to.”
The model Ring is donating is the RVD 2020 — a device valued at $99 and features notifications when visitors press your doorbell or trigger the built-in motion sensor, package delivery alerts, and the ability for visitors to leave messages at the door.
Winter thanked U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis for his ongoing support of the nonprofit and for being an important aspect of this project. She added that Bilirakis had nominated AAAPP to Ring for this donation, and it was a complete surprise when one day a few months ago that Ring reached out to offer the doorbells. Another thing of note, Winter said, is that AAAPP is the first organization in Florida to be selected to partner with Ring.
“He’s a great legislative champion for seniors and veterans,” Winter said of Bilirakis. “He’s very supportive of the work we do in D.C., in terms of helping craft policy and funding, not only for us but senior organizations around the country.”
To learn more about what services are provided by AAAPP, visit www.agingcarefl.org
