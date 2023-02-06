BROOKSVILLE — The men and women pedaling their way down U.S. 41 must have felt some great relief as they saw the fire station coming into view.
With an escort of fellow first responders, they turned their bicycles into the entrance of Airport Station 14 on Jan. 23, drove through the station and stopped their bicycles for a well-deserved break.
They all began to strip off riding shoes for more comfortable footwear and stretched their bodies after their ride from Pasco County.
Nick Brandt of Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services, the public information officer, said the event is called “The Brotherhood Ride.”
“It’s held in remembrance of first responders that died or were killed in the line of duty, ranging from law enforcement, fire rescue, EMS,” he said. “This year’s journey goes from Fort Myers all the way to Jacksonville.”
They stop in communities along the way to honor local first responders, Brandt said, and to let their families know they haven’t been forgotten.
HCFES’s retired Capt. Jason Braznski is participating in the whole ride, riding in honor of driver/engineer David Hackett, who died in the line of duty in September 2021.
“This is the station he was assigned to when he passed away,” Brandt said.
The riders were going 50 to 90 miles a day depending on the weather, he said.
People gathered at the station and soon the advance group arrived, then in the distance sirens could be heard as the bicyclists from numerous first-responder agencies approached and finally turned left into the station driveway.
“It was strenuous,” Brazinski said after arriving and securing his bicycle. “We hit a pretty good headwind today. Emotionally, it was very uplifting to see the guys here in support of our fallen brother to keep his memory alive. We do that by talking about him and talking about the sacrifice that he made.”
In the fire engine bay, the sign over the entrance to the living space reads “Hackett House,” in Hackett’s honor.
On Jan. 23, the riders had about 600 miles more to go, Brazinski said, and they hoped to make it to Jacksonville by Jan. 28.
Jeff Morse, of the North Collier Fire Department, is president and founder of The Brotherhood Ride. He said the ride went well, despite it being a bit windy.
“We were glad to get here,” he said. “We’re glad to get to every rest stop. The ones where we honor someone or a memorial stop are very important to the team.”
They had stopped in Tampa earlier in the day to honor a police officer, then honored an officer in Hillsborough, and now they were in Hernando County for Hackett.
Julie Hackett, David Hackett’s widow, was touched by the attention and the honors.
“I’m very humbled,” she said. “Full of gratitude for the guys in our fire family. They have been looking out for our family since day one.”
She was happy to see the men and women who are first responders.
“We’ve been part of the fire family for 13 years,” she said. “My husband loved with all his heart this job, and passion for this work.”
