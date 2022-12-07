A team from Solaris Farm recently traveled to Tennessee to compete in the Academy National Championship Horse Show. Seven youngsters represented the Wesley Chapel-based training center for the four-day event.
“For our students that start in our program with dreams of riding and competing, this is a huge deal for them to work up to,” said Laney Simpson, program manager of Solaris Farm off Old Pasco Road.
Simpson, 21, should know.
She rode her first horse at the tender age of 4 and began taking lessons at 6. In 2020, the 2019 Steinbrenner High graduate achieved a lifelong dream of making Team USA in English-style riding. Due to COVID-19, however, the Saddle Seat World Cup in South Africa was canceled.
“As long as I could remember I could ride a horse” Simpson said. “I’m still grateful for having the opportunity. I dreamt of that since I began competing and I made it.”
At Mufreesboro, Tennessee, Simpson’s students competed in American Saddlebreds and Morgan horses, which are breeds characterized as riding types known for their presence and style. That group included Paige Paradiso, Addisyn King, Mikayla Makris, Ellie Gage, Gabby Orenich, Bryce Fulton and Gillian Frankenfield.
Frankenfield, an 8-year-old, highlighted the team’s top performers by cracking the top three in both equitation and showmanship.
“She’s a little rock star,” Simpson said.
As for the other top competitors from the Wesley Chapel training center, King, 11, was a reserve national champion in pleasure driving. Makris, 10, wound up eighth in showmanship in her age group while Fulton, competing as a 9-year-old, placed ninth in showmanship.
The event was not limited to competitions. Spirit Night brought teams and families from 19 states together for a fun-filled evening. That included team introductions in the arena and a dinner, along with a carnival with bounce houses and plenty of games.
“I looked at it as a great experience for all the students to see each other, meet each other and let loose,” Simpson said. “The pressure (during competitions) was on so Spirit Night took the edge off.”
Simpson commended the competitors, as well as student-helpers Hannah Adams and Savannah Bunner and several coaches. She also credited Sarah Russell, Solaris Farms’ owner and supportive parents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.