GoPasco County Public Transportation will offer free bus rides to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All you must do is present a valid Voter Information Card to take advantage of this free service.
The free rides are possible for Pasco County voters thanks to a partnership between GoPasco and the Pasco County Supervisor of Elections.
“Voting is one of the most important rights of American citizens and not having a ride to the polls is an obstacle that no resident should face,” said GoPasco Interim Director James Flaherty. “We’re proud to be a community partner, helping to make sure every citizen has access to that civic right.”
Free bus rides aren’t available for early voting – just Primary Election Day.
“This partnership benefits the voters of Pasco County and epitomizes good government,” said Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley. “We’re grateful to GoPasco for this program.”
For more information on poll locations, contact the Supervisor of Elections office at 800-851-8754 or visit bit.ly/PrecinctsPasco.
