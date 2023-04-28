NEW PORT RICHEY — Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor sang and danced their way across the big screen over the weekend as the Richey Suncoast Theatre inaugurated its monthly showing of classic films. The film series adds to a program that includes live theatre, the Side Splitters Comedy Club, live music and more.
The first offering was “Singing in the Rain,” a 1952 musical about the movie business. To make the evening more fun, the theatre offered a photo booth with props and a backdrop so patrons could make themselves star of a still shot from the film. There will be a themed photo booth at every movie showing.
"The Richey Suncoast Theatre is excited to honor the legacy of this building as a silent movie theater,” said board chair Andrew Krupski in an email to the Suncoast News. “It opened on July 1, 1926, as the Meighan Theater, and showed ‘The New Klondike,’ which starred Thomas Meighan. As we continue to add new offerings, classic movies seemed to be a perfect fit. 'Singin' in the Rain' was an obvious choice for the first in this series as the topic of the film is the transition from silent films to 'talkies.’”
Next up in the series will be “Grease,” the 1978 musical starring Olivia Newton John and John Travolta, on May 19-20. The last show of the theatre’s 50th theatrical season will be, in honor of Mother’s Day, “Matilda” on May 12-14.
The theater is at 6237 Grand Blvd. in downtown New Port Richey. For tickets and information, visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com or call 727-842-6777.
