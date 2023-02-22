NEW PORT RICHEY — The 2022-23 season marked not only the 50th anniversary of the Richey Suncoast Theatre, housed in a 96-year-old former movie house in downtown New Port Richey, but also what its new board of directors hopes will be a renaissance of community arts and entertainment.
“I got onto the board just under a year ago and became the president about six months ago,” Andrew Krupski said. Krupski is part of a new board that includes Amanda Jones, treasurer; Vanessa Jacques, secretary; Sunny Massicotte; and Angela Sarabia.
“We were all in high school band together. Everybody moved back to New Port Richey at the same time, and now we are the theatre board and trying to get it up and running again. It’s kind of cool that we all met in the arts and now we're reunited for that purpose. We’re trying to restore some of its historic glory.”
Since September, the almost-all-volunteer organization (there are some paid part-time technicians) has mounted a series of plays from lighthearted musicals to dramas, comedy nights, movies (“The Rocky Horror Show”), ballet (“The Nutcracker,” which attracted more than 1,000 patrons) and more.
“Our goal is to have it up and running every weekend,” Krupski said.
“The building originally opened as a movie theatre, and we want to pay homage to that. So we want to do some classic movies once a month and get more people in the doors. We’re talking to licensing companies now.”
Krupski said producing the shows is a labor of love for everyone involved, and their number is considerable.
Actors, he said, learn about upcoming productions on their Facebook page (facebook.com/RicheySuncoastTheatre), which has around 7,000 followers, notices in theater publications, postings outside the theatre, and word of mouth.
“Most of our directors are die-hard community theater directors, and they're on a pretty good rotation. Well, they'll direct one with us, then they direct one at Carrollwood Cultural Center and then at Stage West. There’s a whole networking community that makes sure all the local community theaters have directors for different things, and if we're looking to do a show and nobody's available, they'll help us find one. Or those folks come to us and say they want to do this big musical or this big show, and we put the season together.”
Creating an enticing season is especially challenging after COVID, Krupski said. “I think everybody learned to be content with their television in their living room, so we’re shooting for creating that meaningful, in-person experience. We want everybody to be our audience, and we're trying to make our offerings so that everybody has a chance to come in, experience the theatre and be part of the arts in our community.
“It’s a delicate balance because we want to encourage artistic expression with shows that may not get seen as much, but also mount shows that will fill the coffers and pay the bills.”
To fill the coffers and keep the shows coming, Richey Suncoast Theatre relies exclusively on ticket sales and donations — Krupski says they plan to start some campaigns to attract sponsors and are also looking at applying for grants in the future. The theatre is a 501(c)(3) organization and donations are tax deductible.
“As of now, the theatre is completely funded by our community, which we love. It’s great that the community and New Port Richey still have enough interest in the arts that we can fund the place and run it and put on these shows. So we appreciate everybody who comes out to those shows and helps us.”
The Richey Suncoast Theatre is at 6237 Grand Ave. in New Port Richey. For information, upcoming events or tickets, visit the theatre’s Facebook page or richeysuncoasttheatre.com. To learn about volunteer opportunities, email volunteers@richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
The theatre offers disability seating and theatre hearing devices.
