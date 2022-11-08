NEW PORT RICHEY — Veterans Day is Nov. 11, and two days later — Sunday, Nov. 13 — the Richey Community Orchestra will honor those who served in a “Star Spangled Celebration” at 3 p.m. at the River Ridge Center for the Performing Arts, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey.
The ensemble will perform popular patriotic favorites such as John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” and “Liberty Bell March,” Irving Berlin’s “Over There” and “Grand Old Flag,” and more. The Richey Community Chorus will be on hand to perform numbers such as “Land of the Free,” “God Bless the USA,” and “Hymn to the Fallen.”
The musical celebration will kick off a three-performance season, with the remaining monthly concerts themed around Christmas and movie music. After a hiatus, RCO will perform another series featuring music from Tin Pan Alley, Broadway tunes, and popular songs related to Mother’s Day.
“It’s unprecedented for a community orchestra to perform two seasons,” Denise Isaacson, president and executive director (and principal clarinetist) for RCO, told the Suncoast News. “Others may perform two or three times, but it’s the same show.”
It’s a testament, she said, to the dedication of the nearly 50 musicians who volunteer to rehearse every Monday during the year (except for a Christmas-New Year’s break) to bring music to the community. Chorus members are also volunteers. Both groups, though, will occasionally bring in a paid musician or soloist if they need to fill a gap.
“It’s how we give back to the community,” Isaacson said, also noting that “we’re self-supporting. We support the orchestra by selling tickets. So that’s another reason we want to do so many shows.” Some shows, such as the upcoming tribute to our armed forces, are held at the theater, and others include a full dinner and are held at the Spartan Manor in New Port Richey.
“And it truly is a community orchestra,” she says of the group, which has musicians ranging in age from high school students to octogenarians, from those who have or have had illustrious professional careers to those who play strictly for love.
“You have to have a certain level of proficiency, because we sell tickets,” Isaacson said. “This is not a place for beginners. We do some easy music, and we do some much more difficult music.”
Isaacson founded and conducts the chorus, plays first clarinet in the orchestra, and overall serves as chief cook and bottle washer when it comes to seeing that shows get performed. She’s beginning her 50th year with the group — in fact, it’s where she met her husband in 1972, when they both joined the ensemble as teenagers. John Isaacson is an oboist who now serves as production manager for RCO.
For more information, visit richeycommunityorchestra.com or facebook.com/RicheyCommunityOrchestra.
