Ribbon-cutting to celebrate Veterans Memorial Park upgrades

SPRING HILL – The county will celebrate some improvements at Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday, March 23.
A ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m., county spokeswoman Dominique Holmes said in a press release.
Guest speakers will be County Commissioner Jeff Holcomb, County Administrator Jeff Rogers and Community Services Director Chris Linsbeck.
“With Veterans Memorial Park being one of Hernando County’s most popular locations, it was time to give this park some TLC,” Linsbeck said. “This project has covered a lot of great features such as an ADA accessible playground, removed fencing around fields to allow more utilization for sports, added a fence to separate the playground from the parking lot, enhanced the concession area and so much more. Being able to bring families and residents together to enjoy our beautiful parks and recreational areas, that’s what it’s all about.”
The upgrades to the park include:
• A new playground that is ADA accessible
• A repainted concession building
• Tree trimming and landscaping of the grounds
• A new drainfield and septic system
• Removed fencing around the fields, allowing for better utilization for the leagues
• New irrigation to the common grounds
• Over 100 pallets of sod to cover the high erosion sandy areas
• Two wells that were over 20 years old have been replaced
• A black 4’ chain link fence to the entrance sidewalk added to separate the parking lot from the park
• Benches replaced near the concession building with new wood
• A modified maintenance shop area to separate maintenance equipment/vehicles from the walking path
• Future plans include new goal posts to be installed
