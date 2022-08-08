Ribbon cutting to be held at Rogers Park

BROOKSVILLE – Join Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation on Friday, Aug. 12, as they hold a ceremony to celebrate the new installed playground, seawall and seawall cap, and additional upgrades to Rogers Park.
The ceremony is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by guest speakers County Administrator Jeff Rogers and Community Services Director Chris Linsbeck.
“This beautiful 3-acre beach park is located right on the Weeki Wachee River,” Linsbeck said, “Along with a boat ramp, canoe launch and picnic area, this park also features a playground, volleyball courts and barbecue grills. The playground was ready for a much-needed upgrade. The new playground gives a hometown feel with its manatees, alligators, and lily pad design bringing our very own Weeki Wachee River to life. The turf that was installed is sturdy and can withstand the sand so children can enjoy this playground for many years to come.”
List of upgrades to Rogers Park:
• 200 linear foot new seawall and seawall cap
• Removal of existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground
• Added soft artificial turf with projections of an alligator, manatees, and lily pad cutouts to enhance the overall theme.
