Supply-chain issues mean the newly revamped South Holiday Library still doesn’t have a lot of furniture, but that didn’t keep Jay Morris, a Holiday resident, from becoming one of the first patrons when the newly revamped building opened to the public Dec. 5.
“I have Wi-Fi at home,” said Morris as he sat at a brand-spanking-new computer station, “but I choose to come here because the staff is like family to me. I love the camaraderie.”
Morris, who has a car but likes that he can come to the library on his bike, said that before the facility closed for renovations May 22, 2021, he used to take both his disabled brother and his mother, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, to the library: “It was good for her. The staff is wonderful.”
While the library was closed, its staff, and many of its patrons, worked at or patronized the Centennial Park Library, also in Holiday, which itself reopened May 24, 2021, after extensive renovations.
With the new building open now, said branch manager Kim Nordon-Parks, more people in the area, especially those who walk or use bikes for transportation, can take advantage of all the library has to offer.
These include a revamped entrance with enhanced accessibility for the disabled, a designated teen area, a large children’s area, new restrooms, an upgraded meeting area and a large covered patio that, when the furniture arrives, will allow patrons to enjoy reading, listening or just enjoying a quiet outdoor space.
While “I will miss the people we worked with (at the Centennial Branch),” said Nordon-Parks, adding that she grew up in the area, “It’s good to be back.”
While the library gradually, as furniture arrives, resumes all its prior services, staff will also, she said, look for ways to engage the community and “use the new space in all the different ways we can.”
“I don’t just use the computer,” said Morris. “I take out DVDs. I just bought a book for $1.
“I never was a library person until I came down here. That was a mistake. I should have been coming more often.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.