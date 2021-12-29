HOLIDAY – Retired Navy officer and father of three Adam Smyk is bringing joy to children everywhere with his new business, The Toy Jungle.
What started as a means to bond with his sons between deployments in the Navy has turned into a way to inspire other parents hoping to create new memories with their children. The Toy Jungle is a toy store centered around building – whether that is through brick creations or STEM kits – but it also features other toys such as Funko, plushies, minifigures and more.
The Toy Jungle is nearing its one-year anniversary in January at the Holiday mall, which is currently undergoing phases of renovation with new restaurants and stores being added, and in the coming year The Toy Jungle will open a second location at The Grove in Wesley Chapel.
“I did a lot of deployments when I was in the Navy, and when I’d get back my sons wouldn’t recognize me,” Smyk said. “I’d be gone six months, and to a 3- or 4-year-old that’s a big part of their life. What I’d do is buy them Lego sets and that was something they could build on their own, but me, the stranger, I could help out and I started becoming the father again.”
Once retirement grew on the horizon after serving for 20 years, Smyk started thinking about what he could do for a living that would enable him to spend time with his children. He retired in 2016, and since then has opened a few different iterations of The Toy Jungle. Learning from his experiences when those stores weren’t successful, Smyk is hoping this go-round takes off.
Smyk said he wanted to find a way to bring electronic-free activities to families in the area that would also allow parents to bond with their children. Once a month, The Toy Jungle hosts a free parents’ night so they can bring their toddlers to play with large Duplo blocks. Other monthly activities include an event of buildable sets with Smyk guiding participants through the process while giving tips, and mosaic art activities.
“We’ve had a few kids come into the store and say, ‘This is the most awesome thing I’ve ever seen in my life!’ and being a small business owner is really hard, so when kids come in with that reaction, their enthusiasm is infectious and it makes it all worthwhile,” Smyk said.
And how can children and adults not be impressed when walking in The Toy Jungle? The colorful walls and displays of brick sets (and a large brick-built giraffe!) create a playful atmosphere. One of the challenges Smyk said he faces as a small business owner are the customers who walk in that may be skeptical of non-Lego branded bricks. Customers shouldn’t worry while in his shop, as the items sold are tested and endorsed by Smyk himself. After all, the brick set displays don’t build themselves.
“Lego is the biggest building brick company in the world, and they kind of control the narrative that it’s their product and everything else is no good,” Smyk said. “We have a bunch of the models built so people can see it may not be the brand they’re used to but you can hold it in your hand, you can see the quality of it. There are some companies that are rip-offs but I’ve tried a couple of them and if I can’t put my name behind something, I’m not going to sell it.”
The Toy Jungle is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The shop is located at 3340 U.S. 19 N., Holiday, and the shop offers shipping or store pickup on items. For more information, visit www.toy-jungle.com.
