Retired K9 Fin dies at age 9

Retired K9 Fin, the partner of Lt. Clint Cabbage, died in his sleep Saturday night, Jan. 29, at 9, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release.
K9 Fin served with Cabbage from 2014 to 2018. After retiring, K9 Fin continued to work with the Pasco Sheriff’s Charities and K9 Association to help raise money for other law enforcement dogs.
“His presence at events such as the K9 Classic Golf Tournament and Spooky Tails was always a joy to everyone who attended,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “K9 Fin will be greatly missed by his family, including Lt. Cabbage’s current K9 Jango, and all who had the pleasure of working with K9 Fin at Pasco Sheriff’s Office.
