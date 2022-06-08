SPRING HILL — In his youth, Tommy Sickels had dreams of becoming a rock ‘n’ roll star. When those dreams faded, he decided he’d better find a real job.
That decision led to a 32-year career in law enforcement that the Spring Hill resident details in his new book “Sense-less Murder and the Indianapolis Police.”
Sickels said he didn’t really think about a career in law enforcement until his early 20s.
“Before that I was a hippie, a dope-smoking, LSD-taking hippie,” he said with a hearty laugh. “I played guitar in rock ’n’ roll bands, singing and playing guitar. Actually, I played every instrument.”
Sickels started out playing violin in first grade, took up saxophone and eventually took up all the woodwind instruments.
“Piano, keyboard, drums, guitars — all types of guitars” were the tools of his trade, he said.
He has four or five keyboards he bought 35 years go and looks sad at the memory.
“I can’t play them now,” said Sickels, who has suffered some recent health setbacks including a stroke. “All I have is one hand. With instruments you have to have two hands. I wanted to be a rock ’n’ roll star.”
Born in 1953, the author of several books and a former professor of criminal justice, Sickels grew up on Army bases. He is the son of an American father and a Japanese mother, and they were living in Fort Knox, Kentucky, when his father shipped out for Vietnam, where he died.
His mother moved him to Louisville then New Albany, Kentucky.
There was a music scene, and one of his friends was in the band Exile, which had a big hit in the early 1970s with the song “Kiss You All Over.”
Sickels finally decided he wasn’t going to make it big in music, so he’d better find a real job.
A friend became a Louisville policeman, and he came home in uniform.
“I was so impressed with that uniform, and the stories he told about the training he received, that I decided I wanted to be a police officer,” Sickels said.
In 1975, he tried to join the Indianapolis Police Department, but they weren’t hiring so he went to New Albany, Kentucky, to try to join that city’s police department.
After training and probation, he was established in the New Albany Police Department, and went to college. At first, he thought college wasn’t for him. But he changed his mind and eventually got advanced degrees, though not in law enforcement topics but in education because such courses weren’t offered at the branch of the Indiana university system he attended.
He made corporal in three years, but eventually Sickles decided that New Albany was too small for his skills and ambition and managed to get in the Indianapolis Police Department. He worked night shifts and advanced.
Patrol officer, he said, is the hardest job in a police department.
“You get all the radio runs; you do all the work,” he said.
They rotated shifts: 30 days afternoons, 30 days mornings and 30 days nights. Few police departments do that anymore, Sickels said.
He also served as a motorcycle officer, but that had its own strains. He said he had to write tickets, and worried because most officers were killed on traffic stops, and then domestic disputes.
He became a detective in the sexual crimes division in Indianapolis, but a case in which a teenage girl lied about being raped and sent an innocent man to prison for decades hurt his sense of justice. Even after DNA evidence was introduced that proved the man was innocent and got him released after several years behind bars, he was still upset.
He became a sergeant and describes in his newly released book, “Senseless Murder and the Indianapolis Police Department,” how a police officer he was supervising was killed in the line of duty in a dispute with a man over a dog he kept letting run loose in the neighborhood.
The man shot the officer in the back with a shotgun but never served prison time and got a $1.5 million settlement from the city, though it later was reduced considerably, Sickels said.
Still, what happened hurt Sickels and the family of the slain officer.
Moving on
He moved into human resources and then into hiring, coordinating testing and evaluation of police recruit candidates. Then Sickels got into computer programming and had his own business. He came to Florida in 2010 and had been a snowbird for a few years. He met his wife, Marlene, and decided to come down permanently, settling in Largo and then in Spring Hill.
Sickels has faced some serious health challenges lately, he said. He contracted COVID-19, had a heart attack, a stroke and other problems. He can walk but has limited mobility.
What really hurts is that two of his hobbies are not easy for him to pursue anymore. In the center of the living room in his house is an organ, and there’s a room where he has his musical instruments: a drum kit, keyboards, guitars and stacked amplifiers. On the walls are photos of the Beatles and posters of other bands.
He looks around at all the equipment, and said, “I’m thinking of selling it all.”
In the corner of the living room is a Celestron telescope and other astronomy gear. “I’m an amateur astronomer,” he said, but he hasn’t been able to use the telescope since his health problems struck.
Sickels maintains a positive attitude. Marlene takes good care of him and if you crack a good joke, he has a hearty laugh.
He’s alive, but it’s easy to see that he misses being able to sit down at the drums and pound out a beat, play a keyboard or grab a guitar and make some music.
Even more frustrating, he said, is that the profession of policing has taken a beating in the media. Departments like the one he served in Indianapolis have a hard time recruiting new officers because of the publicity from incidents in Seattle, Minneapolis and elsewhere, and talk of defunding the police, he said.
Sickels has relatives still in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, and they are short 350 to 400 officers, he said. The city used to hire 100 to 140 officers per year, and now they’re lucky to hire 75.
“They just can’t keep up with attrition,” he said.
