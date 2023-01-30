SPRING HILL — John Masterson was a police officer in East Orange, N.J., but if you attend the theater or watch TV, you might see him acting — but seldom as a cop.
He’s retired now, and lives in a nice house with his wife, Nancyann.
For 27½ years, from 1964 to 1990, he worked for the East Orange Police Department, starting as a patrolman and ending as a homicide detective. He saw it all: the civil unrest of the 1960s, including the 1967 Newark, N.J., riots; the violence of the streets; and eventually the lure of Florida.
He’s lived in Spring Hill for 30 years.
“It took us by surprise, that one,” he said of the riots. “We had no equipment.”
His advancement to detective was unusual for the times, he said. “Do you know what a ‘rabbi’ is?” he asked. Yes, a rabbi is a clergyman in the Jewish faith, he said, but a “rabbi’” also is a mentor in a career field like law enforcement, and gets you moving up the chain of command.
The chief used to appoint detectives, usually friends of relatives, Masterson said, and would listen to the “rabbis.”
Masterson had no rabbi in his career. There was a police commissioner, he said, who thought it might be interesting to advance an officer on the beat with the most arrests and convictions. In other words, based on experience on the streets.
“My name came up,” he said. “So I was brought into the detective bureau on the merit system.”
He did well and moved into the homicide department, where he spent 10 years.
As for Florida, he was one of those northerners who bought land sight-unseen. “Years ago, they flew me down here for 20 bucks,” he said. “Put me up for three days, fed us and showed us property.”
This was in the days when “Florida swampland” took many from New York and New Jersey for a financial ride, but he found Spring Hill, he said, and despite others’ misgivings put down his hard-earned money on some property, then retired here.
He auditioned for some TV shows based on an ad in the newspaper, he said.
He’s never done anything like that but thought it might be interesting.
He found he had a talent for acting, and “I got a small part in a play.”
The play was “The Night of January 16th,” by Ayn Rand, Masterson said, a courtroom drama.
He has appeared in plays and as an extra in some films, as well as in some television ads.
Someone recommended he get a couple of agents, so he connected with two in Tampa and they sent work his way. “Buick, Cadillac, Advil pain reliever,” Masterson said. “All kinds. Stuff like that. They closed off a part of Tampa airport for me to do a film on proper posture.”
He even filmed something about a doctor examining a patient, and consulting with her. On the wall of a hospital in Dade City are photos from the shoot. “That’s me,” he said. “I’m not an orthopedic surgeon, but they had me film it and they put it up on the wall in the hospital, and people say, ‘Look at that doctor.’”
Masterson has found a bit of a niche as a writer, hooking up with a local group and self-publishing “Dolan: Murder Cop,” a collection of stories about a fictional New York Police Department detective who investigates murders.
Masterson won’t say how true the stories are, but he says they’re all drawn from his experiences.
He’s acted in, directed and produced plays and musicals in the area, he said.
Directors like him, he said, because he’s a “quick study,” meaning he can learn lines quickly, like he said Peter Falk could in the TV series “Columbo.”
In one case, under extreme time pressure he acted as a police officer in a play and pretended to be taking notes in a detective’s notebook while actually reading the lines he was supposed to recite.
Masterson took some classes at University of South Florida, then wrote and starred in a short movie called “The Glove” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSaHSC8t-So).
He was in “bit parts” in movies with stars like Martin Sheen.
“I’m not a ‘method’ actor,” Masterson said. “I’m a kinetic actor. Tell me where to go, where to sit, and I’ll do it.”
At 87, Masterson has slowed down a bit in recent years, but he’s still interested in writing.
He joined the Creative Writers Group of Brooksville, he said, and after the first six months someone told him he had a lot of stories to tell from his police and detective days.
“I said, ‘it took a lot of years to wash them out,’” he said. “I saw some terrible things.”
They kept after him, Masterson said.
He’s sold a few copies of “Dolan: Murder Cop,” and he might do another book. He also put six stories in another book, an anthology.
If you want to write but are stuck, he has some advice.
“Sit down in front of your typewriter, or your computer, and just sit there,” he said. “Between the hours of 1 and 2. Don’t get up. First day, maybe you never pick up your hands and hit anything. Second day, maybe not, but by the third day look at that screen and think.”
Start writing and use a tool like Grammerly, Masterson said, and just keep at it.
“I may do a book of short stories,” he said.
