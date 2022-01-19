SPRING HILL — Ron and Jan King have lived in their small, well-appointed home in the Pinehurst neighborhood for three years, and see a proposed zoning change and commercial development in wooded land behind their house as a threat to their health and privacy.
“It’s supposed to be the Nature Coast, not the 'Commercial Coast,’” Ron King said.
He and his wife are especially worried because they have found stakes in the ground that mark the property line, and can see trees with colored ribbons on them to indicate what might be done to them.
On Saturday, Jan. 8, they joined about 25 fellow residents of the area at the home of Michael Spears, a local computer systems administrator. Spears rents his home, but says he’s concerned about the neighborhood and its safety if the property near the house is developed.
He and Brenda Rabbitt, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2019, have organized community opposition to the plans of the Brightwork company, who want to buy the land from the Haber family of Miami.
At the meeting, the residents discussed ways to keep up with progress on the development, as well as how to contact officials and have the most impact at government meetings.
Rabbitt said she was told that the matter could come up at the Feb. 7 meeting of the Planning & Zoning Commission.
Ronald Pianta, Planning and Zoning director, said in an email that his department has not completed an analysis of the request.
“The item is tentatively scheduled for public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 7, 2022,” he said. “The agenda is generally published one week to 10 days prior to the public hearing.”
Darryl Johnston, the attorney for the Haber family, said he did not have a comment and that he had forwarded a request for comment to the Habers, who did not respond.
Residents say Brightwork wishes to purchase the wooded strip along the east side of U.S. 19/Commercial Way, north of the big “Welcome to Spring Hill” sign and fountain that marks the intersection with Spring Hill Drive, cut down trees and develop it into a commercial strip shopping center with some stores that would include a Wawa gas station and a fast-food outlet with a drive-thru.
Spears has set up a Facebook page called “Pinehurst Concerned Citizens” with 70 members at last count, and Rabbitt has been designing, buying and giving out yard signs that are appearing on lawns in the area.
She also has written to multiple county officials expressing concern about the development, and is encouraging others to do the same.
Rabbitt and others mentioned the increase in noise, traffic, crime, water run-off, pollution and other negative impacts, as well as a loss of property value.
The residents live close to a lot of commercial developments already, but feel buffered by distance and trees from the Walmart and other big box stores on the other side of Commercial Way, they said.
What’s frustrating, they say, is that there are other pieces of land nearby that have defunct commercial developments and could be used for the stores and gas station that are planned.
They emphasize that they aren’t against development, and one woman said she would visit a Wawa twice a day for sandwiches and more if it was built on other, nearby commercial property that isn’t being used.
They kept asking why that little bit of wooded area couldn’t be left alone. It’s 11 acres or so, and research shows that two previous attempts at development — a dental office in 1988 and a medical center in 2010 — died in the Hernando County Planning & Zoning Commission.
Residents had received letters advising them of a Dec. 7 meeting with Johnston, but said they were frustrated at the outcome.
Carol Aquilante said she was at the meeting but Johnston wouldn’t give any details on issues of concern to neighbors such as runoff, animals, entrances and exits, and barriers.
“There were several of the residents that asked what we were there for since he wasn't answering with anything but that he didn't know or they hadn't made a decision,” she wrote in an email. “I believe we should get a do-over on that meeting. Then he closed the meeting.”
