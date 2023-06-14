HOLIDAY — Pasco County is growing, and there’s no way to stop it. But managing the development to maintain and improve the quality of life for residents necessitates careful planning. The county’s last Comprehensive Plan, which is mandated by the state, is well out of date, and it expects to have a new one in place by the end of 2025.
Pasco 2050: Our Vision, Our Plan, which actually expects to plan for well beyond 2050, is helmed by the Long-Range Planning Team of the Planning and Development Department. It is currently working on Phase 1 of the planning process, which involves garnering input on what the public hopes to see happen in their place of residence. In addition to other meetings, the team scheduled three interactive workshops across the county. About 75 people showed up to weigh in at the second of these on June 5 at the J. Ben Harrill Rec Complex in Holiday.
A Comprehensive Plan is a “long-range document designed to guide the future actions of jurisdictions. It helps them plan rather than just react,” Chris Dougherty told the audience in a presentation. Dougherty is a principal of the University of Florida’s Inspire Placemaking Collective. Pasco County hired Inspire as the consultant for the planning project.
Dougherty also shared some statistics that will guide the process. Among the most pertinent is that the median age of the county is decreasing and is now 45, which means that families with children are moving into areas that were mostly created as retirement communities, bringing with them a whole new set of needs. Also concerning is the fact that while wages have increased by 18%, housing costs have risen 63%, making it difficult if not impossible for middle- and low-income earners to find decent housing they can afford in Pasco.
He added, however, that most data used by the county is from the 2000s — updating that will be the second part of the process, planned for 2024.
The plan addresses several areas mandated by the state — administration, future land use, transportation, property rights and public facilities — as well as some added by the county, such as public schools and connected cities (in West Pasco, that’s Port Richey, New Port Richey along with unincorporated land controlled by the county.)
After Dougherty spoke and ran a real-time online audience survey, participants were free to wander around the room, where county personnel staffed “stations” where residents could write their concerns about various facets of county government and life on pads mounted on easels.
Among them was Bertell Butler of New Port Richey, a member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and a frequent commenter at City Council meetings. It’s important, he told the Suncoast News, “to stay involved and know about developments in Pasco County. I want to learn about where the county is developing and where there are concerns about overdevelopment.”
Linda Blake, also a New Port Richey resident, came, she said, because “Living in a city, because it is small, I feel like I have a say. Not a big voice, but I have a voice and I am heard in the city of New Port Richey. But in a county of half a million people, it’s very difficult for one person to have a voice.”
Blake, who is a member of the Sierra Club and sits on the New Port Richey Committee, told the Suncoast News, “I have a vision where suburbia can be transformed into places where wildlife can thrive.
“I just hope this is not a futile activity.”
To learn more about Pasco 2050, take an online survey or ask questions of county staffers, visit https://pasco2050.com.
