At a sandpile off Anderson Snow Road, in a middle school in Brooksville and at another sandpile at the city of Brooksville’s Public Works facility, government workers and residents were busy getting ready for Idalia, which could hit the area as a major hurricane.
Every time there’s a heavy rain, the front of her garage floods, said Cindy Murphy of Spring Hill, so she and her husband, Scott, were at the Anderson Snow Road sandbag site on Sunday filling bags with sand and loading them into their pickup truck.
“Usually, we get a little bit of water in our garage,” Scott Murphy said. “So we figured better safe than sorry.”
They used to work on a Sun Cruz casino ship, and Cindy Murphy said a friend of theirs was a captain and said the hurricanes that originate in the Gulf of Mexico tend to be very strong.
“The ones that coming off the Yucatan Peninsula, off the Bay of Campeche, those are the ones to watch out for,” Scott Murphy said. “And sure enough, here we are.”
Eric Depa of Weeki Wachee said he was just trying to be prepared.
Like the Murphys, he was most worried about his garage, he said. Even so, he said, he feels pretty safe.
“I’m in the highest part of the neighborhood,” he said.
Pam Vincent and Robert Brown also were busy shoveling sand into bags for the same reason. “Water in our garage,” Brown said.
A parrot and more at Parrott
At D.S. Parrott Middle School in Brooksville, principal Chris Clifford and several staff members had been working since 6 a.m. to get the school ready to be a pet-friendly shelter. There were six people there on Monday afternoon, but many more are expected on Tuesday.
D.S. Parrott staff members Christie Miller, Nicole Evans, Yamio Figueroa and Kirsten Ratliff were ready to check in people and pets, and assign them to a space. They had a few come in already, including dogs, cats, a bearded dragon and, appropriately enough, a parrot.
“When it comes to a natural disaster like this, we pat ourselves on the back at night, put our head on the pillow and say we did the best we could for our community,” Clifford said.
They’ll make up the days the kids lost in school, he said.
“At the end of the day, we’re ‘Hernando strong,’” he said.
The people in the school are the “best people working hard,” Clifford said.
Janae Wise of Brooksville said she liked the conditions in the shelter. She just about had the place to herself and her pets hadn’t arrived yet: “I have about eight kitties I got to bring tonight or tomorrow,” she said.
She came for a storm about five years ago. “They treat you pretty good, pretty decent here,” she said, and the staff goes above and beyond what they’re supposed to do.
Staff members said to come by Tuesday, and the place will be packed.
Working on the Brooksville sandpile
Faith Jackson and Juan Langley were working to make a dent in the sandpile at Brooksville Public Works, but it was tough going. Every time they cut the pile to size, a city employee driving a front-end loader dropped more sand on the pile.
City employee Jerome Fribley sat in his pickup truck and said he and others had built a device five years ago that made filling the sandbags a bit easier.
There were two large wood holes cut in a plank, then two road cones with their tops cut off were placed upside down in the openings. Sandbags were placed on the cones, then sand was shoveled into them.
They’ve been doing it that way for years, Jackson said.
Even so, it was hot work, and the smell wafting from the city’s garbage trucks, which were parked nearby, were a motivation to get people to get their bags and leave.
“He’s ‘Big Money’ Jerome,” Jackson said of Fribley with a laugh.
Like a lot of people, they’re kind of hoping the storm turns away.
“We put this sand out so these guys could have some for the floods going down,” Fribley said.
