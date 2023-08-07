Residents leave school redistricting session with questions, few answers

Earlier in the year, an attempt to force rezoning at Winding Waters K-8 triggered a vehement response from the community, forcing the School Board to back off for the time being.
Officials did warn that a county-wide rezoning would be in place for the 2024-25 school year.
“In response to the rapid growth and development occurring in Hernando County, it has become necessary to rezone student attendance boundaries in an effort to balance enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year,” the district said on its website.
At the July 27 rezoning meeting, at which plans to rezone the entire Hernando County School District were discussed, members of the crowd at Central High School’s auditorium again were vocal and perhaps not happy that this was a listening session, and there would be no answers to their concerns.
A common question about the zone borders and the “lottery vs. zone” debate came from residents who live near the projected borders, with one parent commenting that he can throw a rock and hit the local school but his children cannot go to that school.
One parent said the maps presented were confusing because they showed current borders and projected borders on the same map, and said they should have made different maps.
From lottery to zoned
In the current planning, Nature Coast High School would go from a lottery school to a zoned school.
At present, the school is 30% zoned and 70% lottery.
One resident said she didn’t like that idea because she didn’t want the “whole area pushed into Nature Coast.”
Any changes that are made would be effective July 1, 2024.
The diagrams for the elementary, middle and high schools are available on the district’s website and have numbered red boxes that show the areas of change.
Close-up views of the numbered red boxes show details of the boundary changes.
There would be no proposed changes for students living outside the red box areas.
One goal of the rezoning is to take students from Winding Waters K-8 and Explorer K-8 because they need the most relief based on current capacity and projected growth, members of the rezoning panel said.
The committee created a partial zone for Chocachatti Elementary to provide more elementary classroom space in the area of projected growth. Currently it’s 100% lottery but the change will make it 30% zoned and 70% lottery.
One parent asked how special-needs children will be affected.
At the end, the committee members said a “frequently asked questions” area will be created on the rezoning page of the district’s website, they will open up “Let’s Talk” to accept comments and all comments will be in the minutes of the current and future meetings.
History
In August 2015, according to an article in the then-St. Petersburg Times, the Hernando County School District faced a similar problem: too many students in some schools and not enough in others.
Parents then expressed similar concerns about students being moved to distant schools where they could not participate in activities or do volunteer work.
Parents at the meeting on July 27 asked about “grandfathering in” of students; in the 2015 meeting there were no answers because no one knew yet; on July 27 there were just promises that the questions would be considered.
In October 2015, the Times reported that to balance student numbers, programs had to be relocated and school choice rules had to be changed to minimize student schedule disruptions. Even so, school choice at several schools had to be rescinded to avoid overcrowding.
The rezoning meant significant changes at the most and least crowded schools.
Schedule of events
The district will be taking comments and questions in future meetings.
The fourth and fifth rezoning meetings of the Rezoning Committee will be to review feedback gathered at the second public workshop, and adjust maps for the rule being developed. They will take place on Thursday, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. in the Maintenance Training Room, 8008 Mobley Road, Brooksville.
At the third public workshop, school district staff and rezoning committee members will be available to present and gather feedback regarding the rule being developed. That will take place on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m., at the Central High School Auditorium, 14075 Ken Austin Parkway, Brooksville.
The third public online comment period will be from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31 at www.hernandoschools.org.
At the sixth and seventh meetings of the rezoning committee it will review feedback gathered at the third public workshop, and adjust maps for the rule being developed. Those meetings will be on Thursday, Sept. 7, and Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. in the Maintenance Training Room, 8008 Mobley Road, Brooksville.
There will be an informational School Board workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 2:30 p.m. in the Board Room, 919 N. Broad St., Brooksville.
There will be a public hearing at the School Board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. in the Board Room, 919 N. Broad Street, Brooksville.
The tentative date for final action and adoption will be on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Board Room, 919 N. Broad Street, Brooksville.
