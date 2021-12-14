NEW PORT RICHEY — Residents of the Tanglewood and Hidden Lake communities on Dec. 7 lost their battle to stop an apartment complex from being built on Ridge Road.
The Pasco County Commission held a long meeting and some residents couldn’t wait around until around 5:30 p.m., when the first of two agenda items came up for consideration.
The ordinance amending the comprehensive plan, changing the land’s zoning from RES-1 to planned development on the 20.35 acres of property at the intersection of Ridge Road and Tanglewood Drive, drew heated opposition from the public who attended the meeting.
In July, a full chamber of residents erupted in anger when the commissioners voted 3-2 to send the change to the state Department of Economic Opportunity and other agencies.
In July, the Florida DEO had no comments or concerns, and in November the county Planning Commission gave a unanimous recommendation of approval.
“You have invested in an incredible amount of infrastructure,” said Barbara Wilhite, representing the developer. She said several times that the property is not in the Tanglewood neighborhood but on Ridge Road, and there is plenty of other development along Ridge Road including a campus of Pasco-Hernando State College and the Hidden Lake Airport, both to the east.
The developer is willing to work with the community on issues, Wilhite said.
Residents who addressed the board on the comp plan change and the zoning amendment to allow the complex brought up issues such as traffic on Tanglewood Road, crime, sinkholes and the feeling that they’ve been at war since March.
John Voda, a pilot who lives in Hidden Lake Estates and uses the private airport, said the county is oversaturating the area with apartments that could lead to blight, and pointed out that Sheriff Chris Nocco had said such a development would create the need for more deputies to patrol the area.
“Pasco used to be orange groves and cattle ranches,” he said. “We will have to live with your decision on this. You want to put up an apartment complex next to an airport in a rural area. It doesn’t make sense. Please knock this off.”
Shannon Whittmer, her voice rising, said commissioners should stand for the residents but aren’t. There’s no transition from RES-1 to RES-24, no real traffic study and that the sheriff can’t keep up with that density.
“Get uncomfortable and do the right thing,” she said. “Prove us wrong. Vote your conscience, and not what the world tells you.”
Paul Thatcher said he objected to the development, noting that he was a 100% disabled veteran who served to protect the country and the commissioners.
“You should have our best interests at heart,” he said. “We the people right here in Tanglewood East, Moon Lake, here at the airport, we have packed your room here and we have objected not once, but twice.”
Ann Corona said this is her fourth time fighting the development.
“We have felt embattled in our neighborhood since the inception of this plan in March of ’21, and continue to feel that way,” she said, adding that she refused to recognize the commission’s seeming inability to accept that the four-story apartment complex is not compatible with the community, which she said is a rural subdivision of residents who “enjoy a quiet, secluded existence” amid the serenity of nature and the beauty of wildlife.
The new development will dump 1,000 residents and their vehicles in a community where some folks have lives for 40 years, she said.
“We’re deeply offended and disgusted at the mere thought of this architecturally bereft, dense housing of unknown voyagers who have no roots in our community,” she said. “This alien blip on our radar has totally disrupted our lives.”
She pleaded with commissioners to take the moral and ethical high ground.
Before the vote, Wilhite emphasized that the developer was following the plan.
“You plan. We follow that planning,” she said. “We’re not asking for something that’s not in your comp plan.”
Also, she added, the county will benefit financially from the impact fees from the project, the construction costs, the free sewage line and $8 million in ad valorem taxes, not to mention the wages paid to and money spent by the people who will be living in the apartments.
Commissioner Jack Mariano was skeptical of the project’s worth, noting that Tanglewood Drive and Ridge Road will see heavy traffic.
“It’s a long way to go from RES-1 to this thing. The intensity is not compatible,” he said, recommending that such a project be built on the other side of Ridge Road. “If this gets approved, it’s going to transform the neighborhood in a very negative way.”
Commissioner Christina Fitzpatrick said that perhaps sidewalks could be built in the Tanglewood development for children to walk to school, using federal grant money.
Pilots at Hidden Lake Airport had complained that their traffic pattern would take them over the apartment buildings, but Fitzpatrick noted that the power lines are higher than the apartment buildings would be.
Commissioner Ron Oakley said he was in favor of the project.
“I believe that everyone will be proud of it,” he said. “It will be a very upscale project.”
Commission Chairman Kathryn Starkey said the board wasn’t rubber-stamping everything it saw, and reported that a company had wanted to build an apartment complex on State Road 54 but the location was not good.
“This is not in Tanglewood, it’s on Ridge Road, just as the community college is not in Tanglewood,” she said.
The roll-call vote was 3-2 in favor of the development, with commissioners Mike Moore and Mariano dissenting.
Next was the zoning amendment to allow 230 apartment units and 10,000 square feet of commercial/office space.
Sonny Fara said he felt like a fix of some sort was in, saying it was a good deal for the county, with a new sewer line and a “crap-load” of tax money.
“You guys are going to push this through,” he said.
Starkey said she favored the change for the land.
“I don’t feel that this is in the middle of a community; it’s on Ridge Road, a major arterial road in the county. I’ve seen that people worry and then I see the reality,” she said. “I’m confident that the neighborhood won’t feel the impact like they think they will, but I understand their fear.”
The vote again was 3-2 in favor, with Mariano and Moore again dissenting.
Steve Carper, a resident of Hidden Lake Estates and a pilot, expressed his frustration with the decision, which he termed “spot-rezoning.”
“It was pretty pathetic. I’m very disappointed in the outcome. I was among the thousands of people who were against it. I just feel that the commissioners, especially Christina Fitzpatrick, we spent a lot of time with her and explaining to her why we didn’t think it was a good idea,” he said. “I have no confidence in them doing what’s best for the county.”
As for the pilots, Carper said it won’t be good because they will have no choice but to fly over the buildings in their landing pattern.
“It will put us over the apartment on every approach,” he said. “It’s just a sham. A total sham.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.