BROOKSVILLE — Godfried Eason said he has moved several times because of the growth of housing, from North Carolina to Brooklyn to Long Island and to Florida.
Molly Jamison said she has seen deer giving birth in her backyard.
Andrew Schwartz said he loves the area, and understands about growth but what he sees is “explosive growth.”
They and many others gathered at the first 2023 meeting of the Hernando County Planning & Zoning Board to oppose a proposed development on a piece of land west of U.S. 19 and south of Lake in the Woods Drive. The hearing was the first in a series for a 72.5-acre lot along the busy road and south of a large Publix shopping center and the Bridgewater Club Apartments.
West of that commercial and multifamily residential area is the quiet Lake in the Woods development, touted as a literal paradise by the homeowners, but under threat from development to the south that would bring a retail plaza with 14 outparcels, a four-story hotel and as many as 500 multifamily units.
Darryl Johnston, representing the petitioner, said the apartments will be on the north end and the plan is to route traffic to the south, with natural and manmade buffers including a wall of at least 80 inches in height to block the view of the homes.
“We believe that this development is proposed to pull everything as far south as we can,” he said, noting that staff has recommended approval.
There was a meeting with the community, but apparently only one household showed up.
Resident Paul McQuarry was the first of many to speak in opposition, stating that the project would bring crime in the form of assaults, sexual assaults, drugs and trespassing, as well as crowded school buses.
He cited the Bridgewater Club Apartments as an example.
“These are the things we’ve been dealing with over the years,” he said. “Five hundred units. It’s just insane. We’re going to have to listen to those people” because they’ll be getting into arguments.
Instead of apartments, condos, townhomes or single family homes would be preferable, saying owners — unlike renters — “have skin in the game.”
Consuela Lauer said their lives will be affected forever if the multifamily housing is approved.
“When you flood 500 units of rental, that’s going to change our neighborhood and our way of life,” she said.
Wayne Bruscino said that along with the residential proposal, the hotel is not compatible. In any case, there are five hotels in the 2.5-mile radius; another one isn’t needed.
Other people raised issues of wildlife protection, drainage, the details of notifications, delays for emergency vehicles and more.
At one point, chairman Jonathan McDonald had to advise people standing in the back of the chambers to find seats, and eventually space was allocated in the jury room for the overflow.
The members of the board are volunteers and not elected officials, McDonald explained, and the true power is in the hands of the county commissioners. Planning & Zoning Board members are not elected politicians, he said, and just have to make sure everything is following a legal guideline.
“If you have a problem with what we vote on, you can go to commissioners, who have the final decision,” he said. “That’s where the power lies and can make the decisions.”
Assistant County Attorney Kyle Benda said the panel makes recommendations to the County Commission. “This board is a quasi-judicial body that hears evidence and makes decisions,” he said.
In making decisions, the commission is bound to what comp plan says and what code requires, Benda added. If an applicant meets requirements, then the recommendation has to be for approval.
That is how the law works, and the members are bound by the law.
“The County Commission can change the law,” he said. “This board cannot change the law we are applying.”
Residents seemed frustrated by the bureaucracy and the long process that they fear will end with their lives being disrupted.
“It’s not compatible,” McQuarry said. “You’re here to protect our value and our homes.”
You haven’t seen the area, Eason told the members.
“How would you like living in that condition?” he asked. “Please, think about what you’re about to do. Have a heart.”
The vote to send the matter to the County Commission with revisions was 5-0. It will be on the agenda for the Feb. 14 County Commission meeting.
Pleading for a halt
Residents of an area of narrow roads and homes north of the High Point development also turned out in force to try to stop a plan to develop a single-family subdivision of up to 162 dwelling units on 40.4 acres east of Godwit and Gyrafalcon avenues and south of Seely Lane, in the Rural Highlands area.
Godwit and Gyrafalcon are paved but narrow; they are a couple of miles east of U.S. 19 on winding roads to Godwit and Gyrafalcon avenues that end at the property to be developed.
Multiple people came to the podium to say that the new development won’t be compatible with their half-acre zoning, and raised concerns about crime, traffic, drainage and the impact on wildlife, especially a family of bald eagles that have a nest on the property.
Gary Schrout, representing the landowners, said they inherited the land from their mother. The surrounding area with its wells and septic tanks cannot be developed by today’s standards, he said, but it can be connected to water and sewer now.
Jessica Icerman, representing the petitioner, called the plan “infill development” and promised compliance with federal law regarding the eagle’s nest. The law requires a traffic study at the time when the land is platted, she said, and they will do a study and comply with it. While some residents said they owned the roads, in fact the county owns and maintains them.
Members raised their own concerns about the roads in the area, which were created in the 1950s and which the county inherited.
A resident said the property had been used as a firing range during World War II and might have unexploded munitions, and member Kathryn Birren asked about it, too, but engineer of record Andrew Eiland said the land was part of a gunnery range but not used for weapons. The Army Corps of Engineers did an extensive study, he said, and cleared the site.
John Larry said he shares the concerns of his neighbors and shared information on the development on Facebook.
He’s concerned about the increase in traffic that will make the roads unsafe. People in the new development wanting to go to U.S. 19 will cut through several neighborhoods to get there. There are no fire hydrants, too, he said, and there have been three fires in the past eight years.
Access is the big concern. “There should be some type of entrance and exit to State Road 50,” Larry said.
Joanna Larry, his wife, said the traffic on Muzette Road and Godwit Avenue would be dangerous to her children. Her voice breaking, she said, “If you put this traffic on that road, I will have to leave.”
Do something else with the roads or the zoning, she said.
The motion to approve subject to staff recommendations passed 3-2.
In the meantime, on Jan. 10, the County Commission approved a small-scale comprehensive plan amendment to change the future land use map for the property from rural to residential. It passed 5-0 on a roll call vote.
Both developments are expected to get hearings by the County Commission in February.
