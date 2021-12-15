NEW PORT RICHEY — City Council members discussed the annexation of 18.9 acres located on Sea Forest Drive.
Development Department Director Brad Cornelius presented to the city a plan for the annexation and procedure ahead.
Council members had previously agreed to the annexation on July 8, but since then, one of the properties on the 18.9 acres has come under the possession of a developer. The agreement has since been updated to reflect the current ownership of the property and the annexation agreement contains both property owners, JEA Property Holdings, LLC and Hudson Bay Developers, LLC.
The developer plans to build an 82-unit development with 32 townhomes and 50 multifamily apartments. The density of this project is significantly less than what could be done on this property, according to Cornelius. The developer is coming in with 4.33 units per acre, which under the county could be 24 units per acre.
Once the property is annexed, the city will have to take responsibility to provide public services, such as police, fire, sewer and solid waste. Water and sewer would be provided by the Florida Governmental Utility Authority, but there is potential for the city to provide water to this area.
As part of the first reading of the ordinance, council members will not have to approve of anything until they meet again for the final hearing in January.
