HOLIDAY — Fourteen dogs snatched from euthanizers in Louisiana at the last minute. Pet skunks (yes, they’re a thing) that could easily have been sold for fur or as laboratory animals. And “Big Mac,” a dog who was looking for his forever home.
These were some of the animals who stole the show at the Holiday Lakes Civic Association’s Pet Expo in Holiday on April 22. Planned Pethood of Pasco partnered with the association to put on the event.
Professionals were on hand to offer low-cost vaccinations, microchipping, ear cleaning, anal gland extraction, nail trimming and heartworm tests, along with information on affordable spaying and neutering options. Vendors offered the fun stuff, including toys, yummy treats and pet portraits. Law enforcement K-9s demonstrated their skills, and humans were able to enjoy refreshments as well as they strolled the grounds of the civic center’s clubhouse.
But for many organizations that came, the hope was to find homes for the abandoned and rescued animals in their care.
Carol Allard, a volunteer with Skyway Dachshund Rescue, was there with a group of dogs who definitely were not dachshunds.
She was taking supplies to a facility in Louisiana, she told the Suncoast News, and “I got there the day that a lot of dogs were going to be euthanized.” She piled 14 into her vehicle and drove them to Pasco County where, she said, Skyway took them in: “They help a lot of dogs that are not dachshunds.” She was hoping visitors to the expo would adopt some of them.
Pasco County Animal Services was also looking for an adoptive family for “Big Mac,” a larger dog that needed a family. Stella Ickes, the agency’s outreach coordinator, said she and her colleagues were also there to educate the public about available services as well as rules and regulations the county has for pet owners. “We stress education first,” she said, working with errant pet owners on solutions to problems such as pets tethered outdoors (illegal if no people are present) before issuing citations or getting otherwise involved in enforcement.
And Kat Wysocki, founder of Pet Skunk Advocates and Rescue, was looking for people to foster and adopt rescued skunks as well as small, domesticated “wild” animals that cannot be released.
“We’re kind of the Humane Society for pet skunks,” she told the Suncoast News. She explained that skunks have been bred as domesticated animals for over 100 years, but “most of them are bred on fur farms. The ones that don’t get sold for their pelts get sold to laboratories or to pet stores or breeders; it’s really the same situation as puppy mills.” Her organization engages in advocacy to stop or regulate inhumane practices, and in the meantime, “We’re kind of the end of the line for pet skunks. We take them in and then we adopt them out when possible. And when they can’t be adopted we keep them forever — well, for the rest of their lives.”
Karl Riemensperger brought his black lab, Gunner, the subject of his children’s book, Gunner Gets Lucky, which chronicles the story of Gunner getting a permanent home. He also offered the book for sale; proceeds benefit animal charities.
For information about Pasco County Animal Services, visit https://www.pascocountyfl.net/175/Pets-and-Animals, email animalservices@mypasco.net or call 813-929-1212. For information about Labrador Retriever Rescue of Florida, visit labrescuefl.org, email HYPERLINK "mailto:info@lrrof.org" info@lrrof.org or call 877-LABS-FLA (522-7352). For information about Skyway Dachshund Rescue, visit skywaydachshundrescue.org or email HYPERLINK "mailto:skywaydachshund@gmail.com" skywaydachshund@gmail.com. For information about Pet Skunk Advocates & Rescue, visit its Facebook page or katspsar.com, email katspsar.com or call 727-482, 3724. Gunner Gets Lucky is available from Amazon, Walmart and other booksellers.
Photos by PAT MORRIS/SCN
1
Staffers from Pasco County Animal Services hoping to find a home for Big Mac were, from left, Stella Ickes, Elaine Westbae and Bridget Mire.
2
Rescued labradors Mojo, left, with Laura Slane, and Gunner, with Karl Riemensberger, represented Labrador Retriever Rescue of Florida at the Pet Expo.
3
Sue Davanzo, right, who works with Labrador Retriever Rescue of Florida, visited with Alexis Rayelle of Skyway Dachshund Rescue and her little buddy, Ruby Sunshine.
4
Kat Wysocki founded Pet Skunk Advocates and Rescue to keep domestically bred skunks out of the fur and laboratory industries and place them in loving homes.
