Emergency crews are responding to 911 calls and performing water rescues, Pasco officials announced Wednesday afternoon.
The Pasco Sheriff’s Office helped evacuate more than 60 people from flooded homes in the Hudson area.
Deputies continue to patrol and are seeing flooded roadways including water encroaching on homes, downed trees and power lines.
All East Pasco shelters are closed. The following West Pasco shelters remain open.
• Fasano Regional Hurricane Center, 11611 Denton Ave., Hudson
• Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Ave., Hudson
• River Ridge middle and high schools, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey
Pasco County Government Offices are closed today and will reopen Thursday.
Animal Services will reopen Friday.
GoPasco County Public Transportation services will resume Thursday as road conditions allow. Rides will be free all day Thursday, and regular fares will resume Friday.
Damage assessment teams are performing countywide inspections.
Most private haulers will resume trash collection on passable streets Thursday. Place bins out on regular collection day.
Two sandbag disposal sites are open to properly dispose of used sandbags:
• Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
• Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
