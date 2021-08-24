NEW PORT RICHEY — Come celebrate “The End of Summer Spectacular” with the city of New Port Richey next weekend in an outdoor setting in Sims Park.
This free event will feature fun, games, and live entertainment from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Sims Park, Grand Boulevard and Bank Street. The city will be collecting $2 for children 12 years and younger participating in unlimited usage of bounce houses and inflatables. Money collected will benefit the Open Arms Scholarship, which gives youth who are 15 years and younger a free year’s membership to the NPR Recreation and Aquatic Center.
Other activities will include giant Jenga, corn hole, face painting, and a reptile show put on by Dundee Farms at 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Musical act H2O will perform cover songs of Hall & Oates beginning at 6:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for the concert.
“I hope people enjoy the entertainment, have fun, and make memories with their families,” said Donna Hallmark, recreation administration assistant.
The Open Arms Scholarship benefits youth from low-income families who live in the city. Annual memberships to the NPR Recreation and Aquatic Center normally cost $135. The center offers youth access to activities such as basketball, volleyball, swimming, pickleball, and if members are old enough, use of the fitness room.
“We have a little bit of money that has been donated to our rec center for youth that live in the city to pay for a membership for them so they can come and use our facility at no cost,” Hallmark said.
The end-of-summer event will be a good opportunity for the city to advertise the recreation center as well as assist those in the community looking to participate in the scholarship.
For more information about the event or scholarship, call 727-841-4560.
