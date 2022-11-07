NEW PORT RICHEY — At the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, volunteers estimate that a third of the people walking through their doors have never sought help there before. Some of them are elderly people living in their cars.
Metropolitan Ministries, a charitable organization that includes Pasco County in its service area, is “seeing people who have never been homeless before, never needed help before,” said Brensey Hurst, associate director of marketing. These include elderly people and families with two employed adults. Patti Templeton, director of the service organization One Community Now, calls these populations “the new homeless.”
Don Anderson, chief executive of the Coalition for the Homeless, told the Suncoast News that “the last time we looked at our phone system, there were 20,000 calls — and that doesn’t include emails or my personal phone.
“It’s horrific,” he said, “and it’s a crisis that is only going to grow, especially for families and the elderly.”
A perfect storm of factors is making it harder for people on fixed incomes and working families in the county to keep a roof over their heads.
One, Anderson said, is the influx of people from the Northeast and California, who can afford to pay two or three times what Pasco residents have been and still think they’re getting a bargain. Services are also bracing for what they suspect may be an influx of our neighbors to the south who were affected by Hurricane Ian. Landlords are unloading, property values shot up, and rents followed close behind. Hikes of $500, $800 and even $1,000 a month are displacing current tenants, who have nowhere to go.
Additionally, there is little affordable housing available, and even less “decent housing,” according to Vera Keohnke, president of St. Vincent de Paul at Our Lady Queen of Peace. “There are too many slum landlords. Trailer parks are renting out trailers where you can see through the floors. You can’t put a family in there.
“In the past six months we’ve seen more and more homelessness because of rising rents. People can’t afford it. We’re seeing more and more retired people, and it’s worse if you lose a spouse, because the income is cut in half. If you have $800, $1,000 a month there’s no way you can get by with food, housing, the electric bill.”
Anderson said the ALICE Report, a survey put out by United Way, shows 45% to 48% of employed households in Pasco County might be spending up to 70% of their income on housing, as opposed to the HUD-recommended 30%. This leaves them one medical bill or car repair away from losing their homes.
Many of the “new homeless” aren’t visible to the public because they are temporarily hanging their hats with friends or family, a solution that usually isn’t tenable long term.
“If you drive around, “said Anderson, “you might see as many as five cars in the driveways, up on the lawn. This tells me there are multiple households living there and suggests there are more people who can’t sustain a household on their own.”
The outlook remains grim.
“I sit on the (Pasco County) Planning Commission, and I don’t see anything on the horizon that’s going to mitigate this situation,” Anderson said. “There’s an abundance of wonderful apartment complexes coming in. But they are upscale and have all the amenities.”
Help is available for some, but it’s a trickle, he said. Waiting lists for vouchers (for government-subsidized housing, commonly known as Section 8) are long, and those who do get vouchers often can’t find suitable housing. Aside from general scarcity, low-cost housing that is available often doesn’t meet government standards, and/or the landlords don’t want to subject themselves to oversight.
“We’re finding some of the vouchers expiring before people can find something,” Anderson said.
The HEART program, the second phase of COVID relief, offers up to 18 months of rental assistance for qualifying tenants, but as the pandemic fades into the not-so-distant past, it is more and more difficult for people to connect their current situation to a COVID cause.
Even temporary shelter from the elements, in hotels and motels, is becoming harder to provide, said Keohnke, who noted the price of rooms is going up and available funds are going down. She reports her agency and St. Vincent de Pauls in other parishes are in the sad position of turning away more and more people who seek temporary shelter because they simply don’t have the funds.
And even for those who do get a few days out of the elements, the lack of a place to go means they wind up right back in the same situation.
Meanwhile, those who are managing to scrape together enough to pay rent month to month are increasingly appealing to food pantries, and for help with utility bills, clothing and other bare necessities.
Meanwhile, said Hurst, her agency and others like it still struggle to help house, feed and clothe the traditional populations — including families with one working parent, the unemployed and the disabled — that depend on private assistance to survive.
“We’ve seen shelves empty because the food goes out as soon as it comes in,” she said, adding that the community has stepped up and is being generous with donations.
But the need keeps growing while available resources do not, and that leaves Pasco service agencies straining, with no long-term solutions in sight.
“(What we’re giving) is just a Band-Aid,” said Koehnke. “We’re just putting a Band-Aid on things.”
