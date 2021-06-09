TARPON SPRINGS — Tarpon’s annual Memorial Day ceremony returned in a big way this year, as a record crowd packed Craig Park on May 31 to remember America’s, and Tarpon Springs’, fallen soldiers.
The 11 a.m. ceremony, held under crystal clear skies and blissfully moderate temperatures at the park’s War Memorial, was led by Tarpon Springs Police Sgt. Taurean Mathis, with an invocation and prayer by Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue Chaplain Milton Smith, remarks from Mayor Chris Alahouzos and the reading of the presidential Memorial Day proclamation by retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Craig Mohr.
The half-hour event was attended by dozens of residents and city officials including Commissioner Costa Vatikiotis, former commissioners Rea Sieber, Robin Saenger and Susan Kikta, Police Chief Jeffrey Young, Fire Chief Scott Young and City Manager Mark LeCouris.
“Today we honor those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in giving their lives in service to a grateful nation,” Mathis said to open the ceremony. “We must not forget that for Gold Star families, Memorial Day is every day, not just today.”
The opening remarks were followed by the presentation of colors by the city’s police and fire honor guards, the singing of the national anthem by Tarpon Springs High School student Mary Evamarie Alvarez, the invocation by Rev. Smith and the wreath presentation by the honor guard.
Alahouzos thanked the attendees as well as the honor guard “for paying respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice” before speaking about the importance of the day.
“Memorial Day is a time for all Americans to reconnect with the history and the core values by honoring those who gave their lives for ideals that we cherish,” he said. “More than a million American service men and women died in wars and conflicts this nation has fought since 1775 fighting for our independence. Each person who died during these conflicts was loved and cherished by their families and friends. Today, in Tarpon Springs, we celebrate and honor the men and women who gave their lives for our country and did so to protect our freedom and our democracy.”
After presenting a proclamation to Police Chief Young, Alahouzos turned the microphone back to Sgt. Mathis for the reading of the roll call of the 32 hometown heroes whose names adorn the war memorial.
“Please join me in a moment of silence as we remember all those that made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation,” Mathis said after the last name was read. “May they never be forgotten.”
The moment of silence was followed by the playing of taps by Tarpon High students Becken Koehler and Brandon DeSoto. Rev. Smith then gave the benediction before the honor guard retired the colors, which constantly flapped in the steady breeze coming off Spring Bayou.
Afterward, the mayor spoke about what was considered to be a record turnout for the event.
“This is a very special ceremony, and we’re glad we are able to do it again this year, to pay tribute to our heroes for giving their lives to protect our democracy,” Alahouzos said. He noted that the city held a ceremony last year, but it was closed to the public due to COVID-19. “I’m very happy with the turnout, and I want to thank the Elks Club for providing lunch for everyone every year. People are enthusiastic to be out again this year, and we are grateful to be able to do it.”
According to Tarpon Springs American Legion Post 46 Commander Ed Bard, the ceremony marked a return to normalcy as well as a unifying event for the community.
“I think it was outstanding,” Bard said. He added that the legion had been absent from recent veterans ceremonies due to bad blood between the city and the post, but members had recently attended a ceremony honoring the city’s Black veterans at Rose Cemetery. “We were invited to attend the ceremony this year by Chief Young, and I think it’s great to be back.”
