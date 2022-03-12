Before you go to bed tonight, don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour as Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m.
That includes the clocks on your microwave and stove, as well as the VCR – if you still have one (and it isn’t blinking 12:00) – with today’s technology nearly all our devices do it automatically.
Also don’t forget the clocks in your car. Break out the owner’s manual if you have to in order to find out how to change the clock.
We will fall back an hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.
