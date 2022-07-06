Registration open for Hernando County adult fall softball leagues

A player in one of the softball leagues takes a swing at Veterans Park in April.

 Photo by VINCENT F. SAFUTO

BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Parks and Recreation’s Coed and Men's Softball Leagues registration now are open for the 2022 fall season. The entry fee per team for either league is $600. The season consists of 14-plus games, including double elimination playoffs.

Coed Softball League

• Begins Aug. 15 on Monday nights at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

• Locations: Anderson Snow Park and Veterans Parks

• Coaches’ meeting Aug. 3 at Anderson Snow Park Baseball Pavilion at 7 p.m.

• Max number of teams is eight

Men’s Softball League:

• Begins Aug. 16 on various dates at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

• Location: Anderson Snow Park and Veterans Parks

• Coaches’ meeting Aug. 2 at Anderson Snow Park Baseball pavilion at 7 p.m.

The deadline to register for both the coed and men’s softball league is Aug. 1.

Individual players can be added to the free agent list.