HUDSON — Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point, already a premier health care facility in the state, is about to get a major upgrade.
The 290-bed acute-care hospital in Hudson broke ground on an $82 million medical tower project Dec. 3. When completed in mid-2023, it will add 102 inpatient beds, which includes 30 private patient rooms with therapy spaces in a new Comprehensive Medical Rehabilitation Center.
Staff administrators, members of its board of trustees, community leaders and hospital caregivers gathered for the late afternoon affair in front of the hospital, turning shovels of dirt and listening to a few words from Gina Temple, hospital CEO, and Dr. Ravi Chari, president of parent company HCA West Florida.
“We are very excited to be breaking ground on this project as it will allow us to make a significant impact on the health care needs of our growing community and the broader regions we serve,” Temple said, adding praise for “our award-winning care team” and its excellent reputation for providing care in the community.
The new tower will be three stories, according to Rick McNamara, the hospital’s director of communications and community engagement. The second and third floors will have 72 new private patient rooms and support areas. The rehab center will have another 30 beds. All systems in the new section will be upgraded for maximum energy efficiency, as well as design trends in keeping with modern health care facilities.
McNamara noted that the hospital continues to expand its services as the area’s only Level II trauma center and comprehensive stroke center. The facility was recognized once again in 2021 for patient safety, ranking in the top 5 percent in the nation. This is the hospital’s fifth consecutive year for the honor.
Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point opened in 1981 and has expanded steadily to meet the growing needs of West Pasco, but also the central region of the state. The hospital has more than 300 physicians, 1,264 employees and 250 volunteers on its team.
In addition to its safety record, trauma and stroke centers, the hospital has achieved distinctions for adult cardiac surgery and cardiovascular services. It has an accredited Community Cancer Program and has been recognized by the American College of Surgeons. It is among the top 100 hospitals for orthopedic surgery, spine surgery and prostate surgery for 2021. Other accolades include five-star ratings for hip fracture treatment, hip and knee replacement surgery, as well as spinal fusion surgery.
In addition to its teaching hospital accreditation, the hospital is accredited by the American College of Radiology for its MRI, CT, ultrasound and nuclear medicine departments.
Work is underway on the new medical tower, but services at the hospital will not be interrupted. The entrance on the east side of the hospital will serve as the main entrance during construction phases.
