NEW PORT RICHEY – Residents and visitors can get a comprehensive understanding of how Sept. 11 changed the world around us by visiting the Regency Park Library through the end of the month.
An exhibit will feature the history of 9/11, its origins and its ongoing impacts through personal stories of people who witnessed and survived the attacks in poster form developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.
“We’re hoping it will give our community an opportunity to reflect on 9/11 during its 20th anniversary,” said Mary Kate Downing, branch manager. “It’s such a big event in our national history and had an impact on everyone, including a lot of people in this area. We have a lot of people come from New York, whether they’re visiting or moved down here.”
The Regency Library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It is located at 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey.
