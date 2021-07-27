Red Tide not abating off Pinellas coast

Pinellas County's media relations department reported Tuesday that Red Tide conditions affecting area waters have worsened since the weekend.
"After brief improvements over the weekend, Red Tide conditions off the Pinellas County coast have worsened again, although they are still better than during the peak of the bloom," a press release states.
Water monitoring on Tuesday showed medium and high cell counts of K. brevis, the algae that causes Red Tide, from Pass-A-Grille north to Honeymoon Island. Fort De Soto Park had very low concentrations and Fred Howard Park had none.
The release states that the county did not activate its cleanup contractor Monday or Tuesday because there were not significant fish kills reported. If the situation worsens, the cleanup contractor will be activated again.
County officials recommend residents and visitors check the water quality monitoring results and Respiratory Forecast Tool at www.PinellasCounty.org/RedTide before visiting beaches, because Red Tide is not present at all county beaches at all times.
Beach conditions are also available at www.BeachesUpdate.com.
