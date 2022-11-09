NEW PORT RICHEY — Three years after his leg was amputated below the knee, Ron Johnson heard about pickleball, a cross between tennis and ping pong played on a court where individual players don’t have to move around a large area.
“I realized I could do that,” he said, and now he’s a regular at the New Port Richey Recreation and Aquatic Center, where the sport is becoming increasingly popular with people of all skill and fitness levels. Many of them learn to play from Tom Helfrich, who has limited mobility and uses a wheelchair when he plays.
But Johnson, Helfrich and Chandler Sheldon, recreation supervisor at the center, say not enough people with physical limitations realize how easy it would be for them to learn to play the game and enjoy the physical, mental and social health benefits that come from engaging in a sport. So they are holding a free “Para Pickleball” clinic Friday, Nov. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center. Participants do not have to be members or residents of New Port Richey.
They hope to attract enough people that they can dedicate a special time for people with disabilities to come use the court.
“We want to see if it’s something we can do,” said Sheldon. People with disabilities are also encouraged to play during the regular sessions, as Johnson does. “Everyone here is very welcoming.”
Helfrich has taught people with all sorts of disabilities, including dementia, severely limited mobility, and even a man with only one arm.
“Once the start, they get hooked on it,” he said. “They feel good.”
To make it even more accessible, he lobbied donors to purchase and donate a special wheelchair that anyone can easily manipulate to play the game, so if, for example, someone who normally uses crutches or a walker and doesn’t own a wheelchair wants to play, there’s a chair just waiting for them.
The clinic will accept drop-ins but advance registration is preferred. To register or for more information call the Recreation and Aquatic Center, which is located at 6630 Van Buren St. in New Port Richey, at 727-841-4560.
