Rebuilding Together accepting applications for recovery aid

TAMPA — Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay, a leader in community revitalization and disaster recovery, is now accepting applications from those affected by Hurricane Idalia for immediate recovery assistance.
This includes mucking and gutting, chainsaw work and yard debris removal, roof tarping, and other time-sensitive needs. Assistance is provided free of charge thanks to donations and volunteers.
Residents seeking assistance are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to benefit from the resources available. Applications can be found at www.rttb.org or by calling 813-878-9000.
This is the first phase of a multi-phase recovery plan. The second phase will include making necessary repairs and replacements including roofs, windows, HVAC, mold remediation and more. Details about phase two will be provided at a later date.
Homeowners in need of assistance who were impacted by Hurricane Idalia are eligible.
Services offered are mucking and gutting, chainsaw work and yard debris removal, roof tarping, and other time-sensitive needs.
“RTTB is committed to providing long-term recovery services across Florida,” said Jose Garcia, executive director of Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay. “In the wake of Hurricane Ian, we have repaired over 461 homes across 16 disaster-declared counties so far. That work will continue as we begin responding to those impacted by Hurricane Idalia. Every repair and every helping hand is powered by our incredible partners and the generosity of our donors and volunteers.”
In addition to the aid program, RTTB is also calling for volunteers and donations. Donations for Hurricane Idalia relief are currently being accepted at www.RTTB.org. Volunteers can fill out a form on the website at www.RTTB.org/get-involved. Corporations wishing to offer employees the chance to volunteer to help on a project site or make donations should contact Justin@RTTB.org.
Though Tampa Bay was fortunate to escape the brunt of Hurricane Idalia, countless homes have water and other damage from the storm surge. RTTB is committed to providing critical rebuilding and recovery support to impacted residents. This initial effort aims to ensure families and communities have a path to return to safe and healthy homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.