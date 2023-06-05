Reality TV star committed to helping others

SPRING HILL — There’s a lot more to Scott Wern than meets the eye.
He’s 52, a father of three, a grandfather of four (with a fifth grandchild on the way), a former coach at Springstead High School and a registered respiratory therapist whose job assignments have taken him to several U.S. states, and to Saipan and Guam in the Pacific.
As he was being interviewed by Hernando Today on Zoom, he was getting ready to head up to Syracuse, N.Y., to work on a contract for a hospital.
It takes him away from the nice house he has in Spring Hill, his cars and of course his beloved dog, but the medical field is where he feels he belongs.
“I love to help,” Wern said.
He’s also one of several stars in “Love in Paradise,” a spinoff of the very popular TLC cable TV program “90-Day Fiance,” which has itself spawned spinoffs including “90-Day Fiance: The Other Way.”
The law says you have 90 days to get married when you bring someone to the U.S.; hence, the title “90-Day Fiance.” “The Other Way” highlights the stories of Americans going to other countries to see if they want to move there.
Women from the U.S. who move to countries like Egypt or Morocco often find the social system stacked against them, and the man suddenly demanding that they stay home and cover themselves if and when they go outside.
“Love in Paradise” follows couples who fall in love in a picturesque locale and must figure out if that love can continue in everyday life.
Wern had communicated with Lidia, a woman from the Dominican Republic with whom he’d fallen in love. But he was able to use Google Translate then. When he got to the country and took Lidia to a restaurant, his phone wouldn’t work and he needed to enlist another restaurant patron to translate for him.
He’s picking up some Spanish now, he said. He’d been to Colombia before, and found the culture and the people to be similar.
“We are so lucky to live in the U.S.,” he said. “And we take it for granted.”
In other countries, he said he’s seen poor people open their doors to Americans and share their food; they have so little but are willing to share with others.
It’s a lesson we all could learn, he said.
Wern was born in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, he said. He’s gone to see the locations where the hit film “Saturday Night Fever” was shot but many are gone now.
In the mid-1980s, his parents moved to Spring Hill, drawn by “affordable” housing where you could get a nice place for $40,000, he said.
He went to Springstead High School, met his first wife there and eventually went to work in the county school system. He and his first wife are divorced but still cordial.
His three children are all successful in the medical field, working at Oak Hill and Bravera hospitals. Indeed, Wern said, he’s worked at several local hospitals himself, including Lykes before it became Bravera.
People recognize him from TV, he said, and it’s not uncommon for him to see himself on sets in hospital rooms, or to see people looking down at their phone and then up at him.
For a few days, it was weird having all the accoutrements of television production surrounding him as he talked to the woman on the show, but over time he became used to it.
He might go on more shows, he said. “I’m always open, if the network had something in mind for me, it’s a great opportunity. I feel like I’m a diversified person and I’ve done a lot in my community.”
He’s realized how precious life is. “I’m 52,” he said with a laugh. “But I try to make 52 the new 42.”
He tries to inspire people. “Don’t be afraid of failing,” Wern said. “Have fun with failing.”
