BROOKSVILLE — State Park passes will be available for checkout starting June 15 from the Hernando County Public Library.
In a partnership between Florida State Parks, the Florida Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services, and public libraries throughout Florida; these passes are good for a single day-use entry for one passenger vehicle, up to eight people at most Florida State Parks (excluding Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, Skyway Pier State Park and Weeki Wachee Springs State Park).
Passes can be checked out to an adult on a first come, first serve basis and the circulation period will be four days. The program will end on Sept. 12.
Visit www.HernandoCountyLibrary.us or The Real Florida Reader website for more information and additional restrictions. Follow @HernandoLibrary on Facebook for updates.
