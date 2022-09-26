Ray’s House of Hope will hold a charity sale on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10323 Gifford Drive, Spring Hill.
All proceeds will benefit the senior pets at Ray's House of Hope.
New and gently used items have been donated by the community and will be available. There is a variety of merchandise ranging from household items, decor, furniture, garden, tools, appliances, clothing and more.
Many of the clothing items are new and range from business attire to casual and evening wear for men and women.
Ray's House of Hope, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit serving the homeless senior pets of the community. Ray's House provides a loving home with no cages or kennels. All of their grooming and veterinary needs are met in addition to the love and attention provided by the volunteers.
Cash donations are always welcome. Visit the website at www.rayshouseofhope.org. to learn more.
Contact Joanne Schoch at (352) 683-7490 for more information.
