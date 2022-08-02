Pasco County Utilities customers should anticipate rate changes on their water, wastewater and reclaimed water bills effective Oct. 1. The average residential customer, using 6,000 gallons of water a month, will see a billing increase from $81.30 to $83.68 – a difference of $2.38.
Residential reclaimed water customers will also see small increases in the reclaimed water base charge and the Back-Flow Prevention Device fee, as follows:
Base Charge: $11.39 includes first 10,000 gallons and $1.14 for every additional 1,000 gallons. Back-Flow Prevention Device fee: $6.20
A full list of new rates and fees is available online at bit.ly/PCURates – scroll to the bottom of the page.
“We strongly encourage all customers, regardless of their water source, to ensure their irrigation systems and rain sensors are operating correctly and efficiently to avoid higher bills due to leaks or unintentional water use,” said Utilities Customer Information & Services Director Sandra Anderson.
The most recent four-year rate schedule took effect Oct. 1, 2021. The Cost of Service Rate Study, which determined the changes, is available online and includes projected annual adjustments to service rates, fees and charges through 2025.
